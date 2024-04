BBVA earns €2.2 billion in first quarter, up 19 percent yoy

The BBVA Group started 2024 with very positive results: Net attributable profit reached €2.2 billion in the first quarter, up 19 percent from a year earlier (+38 percent at constant exchange rates). Earnings per share rose at an even higher pace, 23 percent yoy. These figures are the result of bolstering activity -lending grew 9.5 percent yoy in constant euros- and the outstanding performance of recurring income, which increased 19 percent yoy (+27 percent in constant euros). Additionally, between January and March, BBVA added 2.8 million new customers, 67 percent of them digitally; and channeled €20 billion in sustainable business. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao Zum vollständigen Artikel