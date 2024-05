BBVA expects to grow profit in double digits in 2024 and even faster in 2025

At the presentation of first-quarter results, CEO Onur Genç said that BBVA expects improved profit both this year and next year compared to the same period of 2023. Specifically, "Our outlook for net attributable profit this year improves to double-digit growth. I see an even better 2025 versus 2024," he said. Genç also anticipates higher recurring revenue in the BBVA Group account in 2024, thanks to an improvement in the forecast for net interest income in Spain. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao Zum vollständigen Artikel