|
17.03.2023 01:00:00
"BBVA faces 2023 with confidence and prospects for profitable growth in our main markets"
Carlos Torres Vila, ChairCustomers: “We added more than 11 million new customers in 2022. We reach more people and we can increase the positive impact of our activity”Lending: “Last year we helped more than 100,000 families purchase their home and we financed nearly half a million SMEs and the self-employed”Shareholder distributions: BBVA is proposing to the AGM the distribution of €3.02 billion in dividends and a share buyback programOnur Genç, CEOResults: Underscore “the trend of rising profits over the past ten years,” with the exception of the year of CovidSoundness: “Risk management has always been one of our strengths”Employees: “For BBVA, having the best, most diverse and committed team is a strategic priority and we work hard for this to be a reality”BBVA is holding its Annual General Meeting at the Euskalduna Conference Center in Bilbao this Friday. The Chair of the bank, Carlos Torres Vila, analyzed the global macroeconomic situation, marked by uncertainties in financial markets and geopolitical, inflationary and interest rate tensions. In this context, BBVA produced solid figures in 2022, while increasing distributions to shareholders. Carlos Torres Vila assured that “despite the uncertainty and market volatility, at BBVA we face 2023 with confidence and prospects for profitable growth in our main markets.” “It is at times like these when the strength and soundness of the business model and of the risk management of BBVA stand out the most,” he said.
