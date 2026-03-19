BBVA Aktie

BBVA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835

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19.03.2026 07:21:30

BBVA is Holding its 2026 Annual General Meeting This Friday

On Friday, March 20 at 12:00 PM (CET), BBVA will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Euskalduna Conference Center in Bilbao, Spain. BBVA is making it easier for its shareholders to participate in the AGM by offering a hybrid model, combining in-person attendance with the option to vote on agenda items remotely. To participate remotely, shareholders need to register in advance on the Remote Attendance Portal. Furthermore, the bank’s corporate website will broadcast the event via webcast.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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