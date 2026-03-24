BBVA Aktie
WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835
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24.03.2026 17:49:37
BBVA México supported Banobras in the placement of local bonds (certificados bursátiles) in the domestic market for a total amount of MXN 17 billion
BBVA México acted as bookrunner in the recent issuance of certificados bursátiles by Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Públicos, S.N.C. (Banobras), totaling MXN 17 billion, reaffirming its commitment to financing projects that drive the development of strategic infrastructure in the country.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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