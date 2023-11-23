|
23.11.2023 01:00:00
BBVA named a Top Employer 2023 in Spain
The bank received the prestigious certification thanks to its employee management strategy and policies. The Top Employer seal is a sign of the organizations' commitment to bring about better work environments through excellence in their workforce practices and policies.
