05.03.2024 17:45:42
BBVA places $2 billion in a senior debt issue in two tranches with three times the demand
BBVA has once again ventured into the debt market, this time with an issue denominated in US dollars and structured in two tranches. The first consists of five-year senior preferred debt, with an issue price of T + 150 basis points. The second tranche consists of 11-year senior non-preferred debt, with an initial price of T + 215 basis points and a 10-year maturity. BBVA is looking to access other markets, beyond Europe, to broaden its investor base.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
