BBVA Aktie

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WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835

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16.06.2026 15:35:32

BBVA places €2.25 billion dual-tranche euro-denominated covered bond issuance

BBVA placed €2.25 billion in a dual-tranche euro-denominated covered bond issuance on Tuesday. In the first tranche, with a three-year maturity, BBVA placed €1.25 billion at a price of mid-swap + 14 basis points (compared with initial price guidance of mid-swap + 20 basis points). In the second tranche, with a seven-year maturity, BBVA placed €1 billion at a price of mid-swap + 27 basis points (compared with initial price guidance of mid-swap + 34 basis points).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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