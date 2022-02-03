|
03.02.2022 01:00:00
BBVA posts in 2021 its highest recurring profit in 10 years, €5.07 billion
BBVA Group posted a recurring profit of €5.07 billion in 2021, the highest of the past ten years, thanks to the positive evolution of revenues and lower loan-loss provisions. Including non-recurring impacts¹, the net attributable profit rose to €4.65 billion, 3.6 times higher than the €1.31 billion registered in 2020. Last year the bank made extraordinary progress in its strategy. In terms of growth it acquired a record of almost nine million new customers. Additionally, the bank continued to create value for its shareholders: the net tangible book value per share plus dividends increased 10.1 percent in the year. BBVA will pay a total dividend per share of €0.31 for 2021, the highest in cash of the past decade.
