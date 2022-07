BBVA posts net attributable profit of €3 billion in first half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"

The BBVA Group posted a net attributable profit of €3 billion in the first half of 2022 (+59.3 percent yoy in constant euros, +57.1 percent at current exchange rates), on the back of strong revenues, driven by greater activity (+12.6 percent), lower provisions and appropriate cost management in an environment of high inflation. Excluding the non-recurring impact from the acquisition of offices in Spain from Merlin, recurrent profit totaled €3.2 billion (+40.8 percent in constant euros, +37.6 percent at current exchange rates). BBVA also set a new quarterly record in terms of customer acquisition and sustainable financing.