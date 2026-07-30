BBVA Aktie
WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835
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30.07.2026 09:05:37
BBVA Posts Over €6 Billion in Profit for the First Half of 2026 (Up 11 Percent) and Announces a New €2 Billion Extraordinary Share Buyback Program
BBVA recorded a net attributable profit of €6.05 billion in the first six months of 2026, which represents an 11.1 percent increase year-over-year (up 10.0 percent at constant exchange rates). These results reflect the strong performance of recurring revenue, supported by loan growth (up 17.7 percent at constant exchange rates)¹. From January to June, the Group reached new heights in profitability and value creation for shareholders, with ROTE at 22.2 percent and tangible book value per share plus dividends increasing 21.8 percent year-over-year². Today, BBVA announced the launch of a new €2 billion extraordinary share buyback program. The first €1 billion tranche will begin on August 5.³Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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