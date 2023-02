BBVA posts profit of €6.42 billion in 2022 (+38 percent), its highest ever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"

In 2022, BBVA had major advances in its strategy: It added more than 11 million new customers and continued to increase its digital sales, which already account for nearly 80 percent of the total. Furthermore, the bank channeled €50 billion in sustainable business. These achievements led to a net attributable profit of €6.42 billion in 2022, up 38 percent compared to the previous year (+39 percent at constant exchange rates), its highest to date. This figure is the result of solid income growth, bolstered by a double-digit increase in lending (+13.3 percent in constant euros). Operating income also posted a record (€14.13 billion). With these results, the bank will distribute more than €3 billion through a significantly higher dividend, which will reach €0.43 per share, and a new €422 million share buyback program¹.