BBVA renews its Board with the appointment of Cristina de Parias and Enrique Casanueva

BBVA's Board of Directors is to propose the appointment of two new members, Cristina de Parias, (as external board member) and Enrique Casanueva (as independent). They both have extensive experience and expertise in banking, having held top positions in financial institutions in key markets for BBVA. The female representation will now increase from six to seven women, of a total of 15 board members (47 percent), while the number of independent members will remain a majority, at 67 percent.