BBVA Aktie
WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835
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29.07.2026 20:30:14
BBVA Renews Its Leadership Team to Drive Transformation in This New Era
BBVA has approved a renewal of its leadership team to drive transformation in an environment shaped by the profound impact that artificial intelligence will have on the business, on the way we work and, especially, on the experience the bank provides to customers. All the newly appointed executives come from within the Group, forming a renewed leadership team that combines extensive experience in transformation, innovation and customer focus. The changes also simplify the organization to foster greater integration across related functions.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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