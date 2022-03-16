|
16.03.2022 01:00:00
BBVA starts execution of next €1 billion of its share buyback program
BBVA will resume today, March 16, 2022, the execution of its share buyback program. After completing a €1.5 billion initial tranche, it will continue with an additional amount of up to €1 billion, to be executed in the next two to three months. Following its completion, BBVA will proceed with additional buybacks of up to a maximum of €1 billion, thus completing its share buyback program for a maximum of €3.5 billion, one of the largest among European banks to date.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"
