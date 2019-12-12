BBVA USA gives $30,000 in grants to Jacksonville nonprofits working to promote small business and entrepreneurship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA, in its mission to bring the age of opportunity to everyone, provided significant funding to three nonprofits in Jacksonville who are focused on growth and development of small business and entrepreneurship.

The BBVA Foundation provided $10,000 grants to the University of North Florida's Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce's Entrepreneurial Growth Division and Beaver Street Enterprise Center. The $30,000 brings BBVA USA's 2019 grant total in the Jacksonville area to over $180,000.

"BBVA's Jacksonville presence is a significant piece of the bank's operation, and we are committed to this area's prosperity," said BBVA USA Northeast Florida CEO Nelson Bradshaw. "Small businesses are the cornerstones to economically strong communities. Our mission of creating opportunities is especially focused on cultivating entrepreneurship, and we pride ourselves in teaming up with organizations with similar goals. These three organizations hold values that align perfectly with ours, and we wanted to contribute to their amazing operations."

The University of North Florida (UNF) Foundation, Inc. will use their grant to support the UNF Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and its 14 entrepreneurs with regards to assessment of projects, office space, and general business consulting. The objective of the CEI is to guide entrepreneurs as they move from an idea, to a plan, to launching a business that will benefit the community and generate jobs.

The Jacksonville Chamber Foundation, Inc. will use their grant to support the Entrepreneurial Growth Division. The program fosters economic development, which creates a thriving entrepreneurial community and spurs job creation. The Chamber Foundation believes the prosperity of the community is lifted by the success of minorities, low-to-moderate income individuals (LMI), and small business owners who start, grow and sustain their businesses.

According to Carlton Robinson, Vice President, Entrepreneurial Growth, from the Jacksonville Chamber Foundation Development Staff, the success of the Entrepreneurial Growth Division is gauged by the number of people they serve. In 2018, the program served more than 1,780 people, who attended workshops, training sessions, counseling meetings and events. 95% of those served are extremely low (44%), low (40%) or moderate (11%) income individuals.

Core City Business Incubators, inc. DBA Beaver Street Enterprise Center (BSEC) will leverage their grant to support BSEC's efforts to make significant updates to its facilities which are in need of repair. According to the group, BSEC's main facility, built in 2003, is in need of interior updates so its resident entrepreneurs will have modern, professional space in which to work and meet with their customers and clients. BSEC is a non-profit business incubator providing space and support services to small start-up companies, most of which are owned by minority and women business owners. Funds will be used to paint the Event Hall, other conference rooms, hallways and doors, and make other improvements. These spaces are used by the more than 40 resident entrepreneurs and organizations, and by outside organizations that utilize the space for business-related training and events.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

