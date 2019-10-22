BBVA USA receives third Gold Status Health Achievement Award from American Heart Association

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Heart Association yesterday named BBVA USA to its 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index , a comprehensive annual survey that uses science-based and evidence-informed methods to evaluate the overall effectiveness of workplace health programs across the nation.

This marks the third year the bank has received the Gold Status Health Achievement Award, reflecting the company's commitment to providing an exceptional health and wellness program for its employees and their spouses.

The American Heart Association's Workplace Health Achievement Index measures the extent to which employers build a culture of health for their employees in the workplace and implement more than 55 workplace health best practices, as defined by the organization. Out of 938 companies recognized by the AHA, 27 percent achieved Gold level status with an Index score of 175 - 217 out of a maximum 217 points. BBVA score of 199 was 98 points higher than the average for companies in the Finance and Insurance sector.

"We're proud to have achieved Gold status for a third consecutive year," said BBVA USA's Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Talent & Culture Executive Rosilyn Houston. "Bringing the age of opportunity to everyone begins with our most valuable asset, our employees. BBVA's continued investment in our award-winning Wellthy for Life program is a tangible way we're bringing this belief forward.'"

The bank's Wellthy for Life program is a holistic approach to health and wellness that encompasses physical, medical, mental/social and financial aspects of life. Employees who participate in the program have the opportunity to earn up to 1,000 points by participating in wellness activities, including healthy living "LiveWell" webinars, the SmartDollar financial wellness program, volunteering, and Whil mindfulness training. For employees enrolled in BBVA's health plan, each Wellthy for Life point is converted into a dollar and deposited into either a Health Savings Account or Health Reimbursement Account throughout the year.

"We designed Wellthy for Life with the understanding that everyone's wellness journey looks different," said BBVA Senior Vice President of Corporate Wellness and Benefits Amanda Creel. "Now, more than 60 percent of employees actively participate in the program on a monthly basis, which underscores the value it offers."

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 329 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

