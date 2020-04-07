BC Capital Regional District Awards Wastewater Data Contract to FlowWorks

CSE:CRL

VANCOUVER, April 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Capital Regional District ("CRD") has awarded Carl Data Solutions' Inc. (CSE: CRL, OTCQB: CDTAF, FSE:7C5) ("Carl Data") wholly owned subsidiary FlowWorks, Inc. ("FlowWorks") a multi-year contract to undertake the provision of wastewater flow data analytics software for the CRD Core Area flow meter network. The CRD operates a network flow meters within the Greater Victoria Region of British Columbia. The data from these meters is used for operations, modelling, capital planning, cost apportionment/billing, compliance monitoring, inflow and infiltration measurements and reporting.

The CRD is the regional government for 13 municipalities and three electoral areas on southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, serving more than 413,000 people who live and work near the capital of the Province of British Columbia.

FlowWorks President Kevin Marsh commented, "We are thrilled to be chosen by the CRD to provide such a forward-thinking and important flow monitoring data management solution. Aging infrastructure, climate uncertainty, and extreme weather events are putting enormous pressures on communities worldwide. Our suite of data management services will help the CRD face these challenges beginning immediately and well into the future."

Carl Data President and CEO Greg Johnston noted, "Our company has a strong history of working with municipalities acrossNorth America to ensure their infrastructure can be easily monitored in real time through a SaaS based application that easily integrates into existing sensor networks and control systems regardless of size and complexity. We are pleased to add British Columbia's Capital Regional District to our growing list of clients who see the tremendous value in using our platform to consolidate and analyze their data."

"We are proud to be a proven partner of municipalities. The opportunity to work with the CRD and its 17 municipalities and electoral districts is a strong statement on the versatility, utility and adaptability that sets our solutions apart from the rest," concluded Johnston.

FlowWorks was selected by the CRD through a competitive selection process that included a thorough vetting of the capabilities and experience of several firms. FlowWorks, based in Seattle, WA has offices in Burnaby, BC.

Carl is also pleased to announce:

debts totaling $249,882 in connection with accounts payable for consulting services, loans, promissory notes payable and interest payable pursuant to various agreements between the Company or its wholly owned subsidiaries and various arms-length parties through the issue of a total of 1,249,415 common shares priced at $0.20 per share.

in connection with accounts payable for consulting services, loans, promissory notes payable and interest payable pursuant to various agreements between the Company or its wholly owned subsidiaries and various arms-length parties through the issue of a total of 1,249,415 common shares priced at per share. a conversion notice from the holder of a convertible debenture originally signed on December 27, 2018 , with a face value of $300,000 (the "Convertible Debenture") for the conversion of the face value plus accrued interest of $45,000 into a total of 2,300,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debenture. Also, pursuant to a loan Agreement dated September 26, 2018 , between the company and an arms-length party, the Company has issued 64,516 common shares to the party.

, with a face value of (the "Convertible Debenture") for the conversion of the face value plus accrued interest of into a total of 2,300,000 common shares at a price of per share pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debenture. Also, pursuant to a loan Agreement dated , between the company and an arms-length party, the Company has issued 64,516 common shares to the party. a closed a non-brokered private placement whereby it issued a total of 250,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $50,000 . There were no finders' fees paid pursuant to this private placement.

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data in a flexible, affordable and easy-to-use system. The FlowWorks Application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks Application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Carl, through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems and FlowWorks Inc, helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modelling applications.

Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor very large amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

