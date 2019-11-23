|
BC Ferries Releases Second Quarter Results
VICTORIA, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - BC Ferries released its second quarter results today for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
During the quarter, BC Ferries provided over 48,000 sailings, carrying 7.7 million passengers and 2.9 million vehicles. Passenger traffic decreased by 1.5 per cent, while vehicle traffic increased by 0.1 per cent compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Year-to-date, BC Ferries has carried 13.5 million passengers and 5.3 million vehicles, an increase of 0.1 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year.
The company's net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $95.0 million, compared to net earnings of $90.9 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Year-to-date, since April 1, 2019, net earnings were $107.2 million, $10.3 million higher than in the same period in the prior year. Due to the seasonality of ferry travel, net earnings in the first and second quarters are typically reduced by net losses in the last two quarters of the fiscal year when routine vessel maintenance is scheduled and traffic declines.
"All net earnings are reinvested back into the coastal ferry system, which is critical to ensure we continue to operate a resilient and affordable service," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President & CEO. "It appears that the traffic growth has reached its peak and, coupled with the recent price cap ruling, this makes prioritizing capital expenditures even more important. We engage with the communities we serve to prioritize our capital investments and levels of service. We are focused on a safe, reliable and sustainable system to serve our customers over the long term."
All net earnings are used to the benefit of ferry users including:
- Investing in infrastructure such as new vessels and terminals
- Improving the service, including increasing the number of sailings provided on a number of routes
- Offering discounts, reducing and freezing fares to provide more affordable travel
- Minimizing borrowing to lower the interest paid on debt
- Strengthening the ability to weather challenging economic conditions including weak traffic years
"Our 12-Year Capital Plan anticipates investing $3.9 billion to ensure system capacity, operational efficiency, resiliency and flexibility – all essential for efficient and sustainable operations," said Collins. "Our Clean Futures Plan outlines our strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing carbon intensive fossil fuels with clean energy. Ferry users expect us to both reinvest in the future and protect the pristine environment in which we operate."
Capital expenditures in the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 totalled $29.9 million and $55.8 million respectively. Significant investments include the new Island Class vessels, Spirit Class mid-life upgrades, customer experience program, Texada Island wingwall replacement and various other projects.
BC Ferries' full financial statements, including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis, are filed on SEDAR and will be available at www.sedar.com.
BC Ferries is one of the largest ferry operators in the world based on passengers transported annually and transportation infrastructure, and carried 22.3 million passengers and 8.9 million vehicles during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. BC Ferries provides frequent year-round ferry transportation services to the west coast of Canada on 25 routes, currently supported by 35 vessels and 47 terminals, and also manages other remote routes through contracts with independent operators.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward looking statements". These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding our growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities and industry performance and trends. They reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Some of the market conditions and factors that have been considered in formulating the assumptions upon which forward looking statements are based include traffic, the Canadian Dollar relative to the US Dollar, fuel costs, construction costs, the state of the local economy, fluctuating financial markets, demographics, tax changes, and the requirements of the Coastal Ferry Services Contract.
Forward looking statements included in this release include statements with respect to: net earnings, fares, the 12-Year Capital Plan, the Clean Futures Plan to reduce greenhouse gas, the number of sailings, Island Class vessels, Spirit Class mid-life upgrade, the customer experience program, the Texada Island wingwall replacement, and other investment projects, and our borrowing expectations. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. In evaluating these statements, prospective investors should specifically consider various factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: vendor non-performance; capital market access; interest rate, foreign currency, fuel price, and traffic volume fluctuations; the implementation of major capital projects; security, safety, and environmental incidents; confidential or sensitive information breaches; changes in laws; vessel repair facility limitations; economic regulatory environment changes; tax changes; and Aboriginal rights and title claims.
Actual results may differ materially from any forward looking statement. Although management believes that the forward looking statements contained in this release are based upon reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by applicable law.
NON-IFRS MEASURES
In addition to providing measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we present certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These supplemental financial measures are provided to assist readers in determining our ability to generate cash from operations and improve the comparability of our results from one period to another. We believe these measures are useful in assessing operating performance of our ongoing business on an overall basis.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2020
Significant events during or subsequent to the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 include the following:
General
- The Coastal Ferry Act allows BC Ferries to submit additional information for the BC Ferries Commissioner's consideration in setting price caps generally, and in the final price cap determination, specifically. On September 5, 2019, BC Ferries filed supplemental information to the Commissioner regarding capital expenditures and financial resilience that the company believes are required to meet the long-term needs of ferry users, communities and the public.
- On September 30, 2019, the BC Ferries Commissioner issued a ruling that established final price cap increases of 2.3 per cent for each of the four years of performance term five, being the four year period commencing on April 1, 2020 and ending on March 31, 2024.
- Also on September 30, 2019, the Commissioner released a performance review of the efficiency of BC Ferries prepared by PwC. The report concludes that BC Ferries is exhibiting good cost control and should continue the current efforts to manage costs and increase efficiencies. The foregoing three documents are available on the Commissioner's website at: www.bcferrycommission.ca.
- On October 15, 2019, BC Ferries completed a private placement of $250 million of 30-year senior secured bonds with accredited investors. These bonds bear interest at a rate of 2.794 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually. The net proceeds of this new issue will be used, together with additional cash on hand, to provide for capital expenditures, general corporate purposes and to fund the series reserve account. These bonds were rated "A (high)" by DBRS and "AA-" by Standard & Poor's ("S&P").
- At the start of fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2018), BC Ferries, with partial funding from the Province, reduced fares on the minor and northern routes by 15 per cent. Fares on the three Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes were held constant. These initiatives are in place through March 31, 2020.
Vessels
- On October 18, 2019, the Commissioner issued Order 19-02B, approving a supplementary application to amend the approved major capital expenditure amount for the construction and introduction of one new Salish Class vessel and four new Island Class vessels. The initial Order 19-02 granted on January 7, 2019, and Order 19-02B are available on the Commissioner's website at www.bcferrycommission.com.
- On October 25, 2019, contracts became effective with Damen Shipyard Group of Netherlands for the construction of four new Island Class vessels expected to enter service during fiscal 2023. These four vessels are in addition to the two Island Class vessels which are expected to enter service in fiscal 2021. The Island Class vessels will be outfitted with battery electric-hybrid propulsion and will each have a capacity of up to 450 passengers and approximately 47 vehicles. The total project budget for the four additional vessels, including financing and project management costs, is approximately $200 million.
BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
March 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
134,897
59,888
Restricted short-term investments
31,341
31,651
Other short-term investments
76,617
74,648
Trade and other receivables
29,415
23,246
Prepaid expenses
14,027
8,306
Inventories
31,258
30,870
Derivative assets
1,317
8,145
318,872
236,754
Non-current assets
Loan receivable
24,515
24,515
Property, plant and equipment
1,785,321
1,820,232
Intangible assets
101,152
101,029
Derivative assets
5
-
1,910,993
1,945,776
Total assets
2,229,865
2,182,530
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
45,414
80,173
Interest payable on long-term debt
18,456
18,429
Contract liabilities
21,872
28,709
Current portion of long-term debt
74,104
57,183
Current portion of accrued employee future benefits
2,000
2,000
Current portion of lease liabilities
2,297
2,184
Provisions
66,145
62,778
Derivative liabilities
433
-
230,721
251,456
Non-current liabilities
Accrued employee future benefits
20,681
20,583
Long-term debt
1,188,748
1,222,860
Lease liabilities
39,983
39,797
Other liabilities
11,493
9,516
Derivative liabilities
977
-
1,261,882
1,292,756
Total liabilities
1,492,603
1,544,212
Equity
Share capital
75,478
75,478
Contributed surplus
25,000
25,000
Retained earnings
632,177
525,006
Total equity before reserves
732,655
625,484
Reserves
4,607
12,834
Total equity including reserves
737,262
638,318
Total liabilities and equity
2,229,865
2,182,530
BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
September 30
Six months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
Vehicle and passenger fares
216,516
213,187
378,992
371,614
Net retail
23,869
23,061
40,666
38,620
Fuel surcharges (rebates)
2,981
(67)
3,820
(4,585)
Other income
3,532
3,433
6,569
6,240
Revenue from customers
246,898
239,614
430,047
411,889
Ferry service fees
74,579
68,581
129,988
118,380
Federal-Provincial Subsidy Agreement
7,835
7,626
15,670
15,252
Total revenue
329,312
315,821
575,705
545,521
Expenses
Operations
152,231
142,664
292,919
278,535
Maintenance
13,440
15,713
39,752
37,934
Administration
9,271
9,955
17,967
19,694
Depreciation and amortization
45,740
42,921
90,462
84,946
Total operating expenses
220,682
211,253
441,100
421,109
Operating profit
108,630
104,568
134,605
124,412
Net finance and other expenses
Finance expenses
15,330
15,268
30,321
30,240
Finance income
(1,508)
(1,610)
(2,681)
(2,867)
Net finance expense
13,822
13,658
27,640
27,373
(Gain) loss on disposal and revaluation of property,
plant and equipment and intangible assets
(194)
54
(206)
143
Net finance and other expenses
13,628
13,712
27,434
27,516
NET EARNINGS
95,002
90,856
107,171
96,896
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently
to net earnings
(3,832)
1,445
(3,890)
9,324
Items not to be reclassified to net earnings
(126)
-
(126)
-
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
(3,958)
1,445
(4,016)
9,324
Total comprehensive income
91,044
92,301
103,155
106,220
BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Six months ended
September 30
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net earnings
107,171
96,896
Items not affecting cash
Net finance expense
27,640
27,373
Depreciation and amortization
90,462
84,946
Other non-cash changes to property, plant and equipment
(1,152)
(24)
Changes in:
Accrued employee future benefits
(28)
(507)
Derivative assets and liabilities recognized in net earnings
8
71
Provisions
3,367
2,343
Accrued financing costs
(434)
(276)
Total non-cash items
119,863
113,926
Movements in operating working capital
Trade and other receivables
(6,169)
(16,757)
Prepaid expenses
(5,721)
(4,247)
Inventories
(388)
(544)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(34,759)
(1,856)
Contract liabilities
(6,837)
(1,593)
Change in non-cash working capital
(53,874)
(24,997)
Change attributable to capital asset acquisitions
23,550
18,456
Change in non-cash operating working capital
(30,324)
(6,541)
Cash generated from operating activities
196,710
204,281
Interest received
3,276
3,149
Interest paid
(32,211)
(32,891)
Net cash generated by operating activities
167,775
174,539
BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Six months ended
September 30
2019
2018
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term debt
(17,641)
(17,641)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(1,093)
(1,064)
Net cash used in financing activities
(18,734)
(18,705)
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
295
41
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(72,668)
(139,309)
Changes in debt service reserve
310
310
Net (purchase of) proceeds from short-term investments
(1,969)
1,626
Net cash used in investing activities
(74,032)
(137,332)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
75,009
18,502
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
59,888
69,913
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
134,897
88,415
BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Share
Contributed
Retained
Total
Reserves
Total
Balance as at April 1, 2018
75,478
25,000
478,855
579,333
8,974
588,307
Net earnings
-
-
96,896
96,896
-
96,896
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
9,324
9,324
Realized hedge gains recognized in
fuel swaps
-
-
-
-
(7,517)
(7,517)
Hedge losses on interest rate forward
contract reclassified to net earnings
-
-
-
-
124
124
Balance as at September 30, 2018
75,478
25,000
575,751
676,229
10,905
687,134
Balance as at April 1, 2019
75,478
25,000
525,006
625,484
12,834
638,318
Net earnings
-
-
107,171
107,171
-
107,171
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(4,016)
(4,016)
Realized hedge gains recognized in
fuel swaps
-
-
-
-
(4,335)
(4,335)
Hedge losses on interest rate forward
contract reclassified to net earnings
-
-
-
-
124
124
Balance as at September 30, 2019
75,478
25,000
632,177
732,655
4,607
737,262
