22.02.2020 02:41:00
BC Ferries Releases Third Quarter Results
VICTORIA, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - BC Ferries released its third quarter results today for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
In the three months ended December 31, 2019, BC Ferries delivered over 44,000 sailings across the system. The company carried 4.8 million passengers and 2.0 million vehicles, an increase of 0.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively, compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Year-to-date, the company has carried 18.3 million passengers and 7.3 million vehicles, an increase of 0.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year.
The company reported a net loss of $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to a net loss of $3.7 million reported in the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, since April 1, 2019, net earnings were $98.9 million, $5.6 million higher than in the same period in the prior year. Due to the seasonality of ferry travel, net earnings in the first and second quarters are typically reduced by net losses in the last two quarters of the fiscal year when traffic is lower and routine vessel maintenance is scheduled.
Total revenue for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 increased by $3.2 million to $210.9 million as compared to the same quarter last year. Total revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $33.4 million to $786.7 million as compared to the same period last year. The increase in revenue is mainly a result of increased vehicle traffic, retail revenue and the provincial contribution for its portion of the fare initiatives.
Operating expenses increased by $7.4 million to $205.7 million as compared to the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, operating expenses increased by $27.4 million from $619.4 million to $646.8 million as compared to the same period the year prior. The increase in operating expenses is mainly due to higher labour costs and staffing level changes. These result partly from additional round trips from the service level adjustments as agreed to with the Province, the expanded service of the Central Coast seasonal route and increased service on the major routes to accommodate higher traffic volumes and improve the customer experience.
"Last fall, the British Columbia Ferries Commissioner authorized an average rate increase of 2.3 per cent annually that goes into effect April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2024," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President & CEO. "We believe that this regulatory decision, being lower than we expected, may make it more challenging to achieve our corporate objectives, which include replacing our aging fleet, upgrading technology, providing operational resiliency and delivering improved customer service."
Capital expenditures, net of funding from the New Building Canada Fund and FortisBC, in the three and nine months periods ended December 31, 2019 totalled $92.0 million and $147.7 million, respectively. Significant investments include the new Island Class vessels, the Skeena Queen and Spirit Class mid-life upgrades, and upgrading technology.
BC Ferries' full financial statements, including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis, are filed on SEDAR and will be available at www.sedar.com.
BC Ferries is one of the largest ferry operators in the world based on passengers transported annually and transportation infrastructure, and carried 22.3 million passengers and 8.9 million vehicles during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. BC Ferries provides frequent year-round ferry transportation services to the west coast of Canada on 25 routes, currently supported by 35 vessels and 47 terminals, and also manages other remote routes through contracts with independent operators.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward looking statements". These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding our growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities and industry performance and trends. They reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Some of the market conditions and factors that have been considered in formulating the assumptions upon which forward looking statements are based include traffic, the Canadian Dollar relative to the US Dollar, fuel costs, construction costs, the state of the local economy, fluctuating financial markets, demographics, tax changes, and the requirements of the Coastal Ferry Services Contract.
Forward looking statements in this release include statements with respect to: net earnings, fares, the number of sailings, traffic levels, vessel maintenance, Island Class vessels, Spirit Class and Skeena Queen mid-life upgrades, technology investments, and the impact of regulatory decisions. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. In evaluating these statements, prospective investors should specifically consider various factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: vendor non-performance; capital market access; interest rate, foreign currency, fuel price, and traffic volume fluctuations; the implementation of major capital projects; security, safety, and environmental incidents; confidential or sensitive information breaches; changes in laws; vessel repair facility limitations; economic regulatory environment changes; tax changes; and Aboriginal rights and title claims.
Actual results may differ materially from any forward looking statement. Although management believes that the forward looking statements contained in this release are based upon reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by applicable law.
NON-IFRS MEASURES
In addition to providing measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we present certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These supplemental financial measures are provided to assist readers in determining our ability to generate cash from operations and improve the comparability of our results from one period to another. We believe these measures are useful in assessing operating performance of our ongoing business on an overall basis.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2020
Significant events during or subsequent to the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 include the following:
Vessels
- On October 25, 2019, contracts became effective with Damen Shipyard Group of the Netherlands for the construction of four new Island Class vessels expected to enter service during fiscal 2023. These four vessels are in addition to the two Island Class vessels that arrived in Canada on January 18, 2020 and are expected to enter service in fiscal 2021. The Island Class vessels will be outfitted with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and will each have a capacity of up to 450 passengers and approximately 47 vehicles. The total project budget for the four additional vessels, including financing and project management costs, is approximately $200 million.
- On December 20, 2019, a contract became effective with Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. of Gdansk, Poland to build a new Salish Class vessel. The new vessel will be identical to the three existing Salish Class vessels which are dual-fuel capable, designed to run primarily on LNG with marine diesel fuel as a backup. This fourth Salish Class vessel will replace the 55-year old Mayne Queen and is expected to enter service in fiscal 2023.
Regulatory
- On October 18, 2019, the British Columbia Ferries Commissioner issued Order 19-02B, approving a supplementary application to amend the approved major capital expenditure amount for the construction and introduction of one new Salish Class vessel and four new Island Class vessels. The initial Order 19-02 granted on January 7, 2019, and Order 19-02B are available on the Commissioner's website at www.bcferrycommission.com.
- On December 24, 2019, the Commissioner issued Order 16-02B, approving a supplemental application to amend the previously approved amount for the Fare Flexibility and Digital Experience Initiative. The initial Order 16-02 granted on September 21, 2016 is available on the Commissioner's website at www.bcferrycommission.com.
General
- On October 15, 2019, BC Ferries completed a private placement of $250 million of 30-year senior secured bonds. These bonds bear interest at a rate of 2.794 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually. The net proceeds of this new issue will be used, together with additional cash on hand, to provide for capital expenditures, general corporate purposes and to fund the series reserve account. These bonds were rated "A (high)" by DBRS and "AA-" by Standard & Poor's.
- On December 17, 2019, BC Ferries eliminated fuel surcharges as a result of declining fuel prices. Surcharges of 1.5 per cent on average, on all routes with the exception of the Northern Routes, had been in place since June 1, 2019.
- On February 19, 2020, BC Ferries was named one of B.C.'s Top Employers for the fourth consecutive year. The award recognizes companies that offer exceptional workplaces for their employees by providing forward-thinking and progressive programs. BC Ferries works to create a positive environment for its employees who are focused on delivering great service to customers every day.
BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
227,409
59,888
Restricted short-term investments
33,588
31,651
Other short-term investments
120,632
74,648
Trade and other receivables
25,743
23,246
Prepaid expenses
12,687
8,306
Inventories
31,766
30,870
Derivative assets
2,514
8,145
454,339
236,754
Non-current assets
Loan receivable
24,515
24,515
Property, plant and equipment
1,831,438
1,820,232
Intangible assets
101,097
101,029
Derivative assets
955
-
1,958,005
1,945,776
Total assets
2,412,344
2,182,530
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
37,405
80,173
Interest payable on long-term debt
17,610
18,429
Contract liabilities
21,361
28,709
Current portion of long-term debt
25,374
57,183
Current portion of accrued employee future benefits
2,000
2,000
Current portion of lease liabilities
2,406
2,184
Provisions
67,637
62,778
Derivative liabilities
1
-
173,794
251,456
Non-current liabilities
Accrued employee future benefits
20,913
20,583
Long-term debt
1,434,547
1,222,860
Lease liabilities
39,317
39,797
Other liabilities
11,209
9,516
Derivative liabilities
145
-
1,506,131
1,292,756
Total liabilities
1,679,925
1,544,212
Equity
Share capital
75,478
75,478
Contributed surplus
25,000
25,000
Retained earnings
623,867
525,006
Total equity before reserves
724,345
625,484
Reserves
8,074
12,834
Total equity including reserves
732,419
638,318
Total liabilities and equity
2,412,344
2,182,530
BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
December 31
Nine months ended
December 31
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
Vehicle and passenger fares
134,699
134,020
513,691
505,634
Net retail
14,583
14,200
55,249
52,820
Fuel surcharges (rebates)
1,620
-
5,440
(4,584)
Other income
2,754
2,297
9,323
8,537
Revenue from customers
153,656
150,517
583,703
562,407
Ferry service fees
49,457
49,554
179,445
167,934
Federal-Provincial Subsidy Agreement
7,835
7,626
23,505
22,878
Total revenue
210,948
207,697
786,653
753,219
Expenses
Operations
128,339
122,759
421,258
401,294
Maintenance
22,166
22,355
61,918
60,289
Administration
9,312
9,654
27,279
29,348
Depreciation and amortization
45,913
43,568
136,375
128,514
Total operating expenses
205,730
198,336
646,830
619,445
Operating profit
5,218
9,361
139,823
133,774
Net finance and other expenses
Finance expenses
16,056
14,713
46,377
44,953
Finance income
(2,520)
(1,701)
(5,201)
(4,568)
Net finance expense
13,536
13,012
41,176
40,385
(Gain) loss on disposal and revaluation of property,
plant and equipment and intangible assets
(8)
30
(214)
173
Net finance and other expenses
13,528
13,042
40,962
40,558
NET (LOSS) EARNINGS
(8,310)
(3,681)
98,861
93,216
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently
to net earnings
4,645
(10,962)
755
(1,638)
Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings
-
-
(126)
-
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
4,645
(10,962)
629
(1,638)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(3,665)
(14,643)
99,490
91,578
BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Nine months ended December 31
2019
2018
Operating activities
Net earnings
98,861
93,216
Items not affecting cash:
Net finance expense
41,176
40,385
Depreciation and amortization
136,375
128,514
(Gain) loss on disposal and revaluation of property, plant and equipment
and intangible assets
(214)
173
Other non-cash changes to property, plant and equipment
(686)
199
Changes in:
Accrued employee future benefits
204
(1,782)
Derivative assets and liabilities recognized in net earnings
2
59
Provisions
4,859
3,351
Accrued financing costs
89
(47)
Total non-cash items
181,805
170,852
Movements in operating working capital:
Trade and other receivables
(2,497)
(1,033)
Prepaid expenses
(4,381)
(2,831)
Inventories
(896)
1,163
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(42,768)
(4,314)
Contract liabilities
(7,348)
(4,143)
Change in non-cash working capital
(57,890)
(11,158)
Change attributable to capital asset acquisitions
32,324
3,704
Change in non-cash operating working capital
(25,566)
(7,454)
Cash generated from operating activities
255,100
256,614
Interest received
5,272
4,333
Interest paid
(50,468)
(51,110)
Cash generated by operating activities
209,904
209,837
BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Nine months ended December 31
2019
2018
Financing activities
Repayment of long-term debt
(69,212)
(24,211)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(1,650)
(1,623)
Proceeds from the issue of bonds
250,000
-
Transactions costs related to bonds
(1,587)
-
Cash from (used in) financing activities
177,551
(25,834)
Investing activities
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
309
46
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(172,322)
(168,516)
Changes in debt service reserve
(1,937)
435
Net (purchase of) proceeds from short-term investments
(45,984)
23,761
Cash used in investing activities
(219,934)
(144,274)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
167,521
39,729
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
59,888
69,913
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
227,409
109,642
BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Share
Contributed
Retained
Total
Reserves
Total
Balance as at April 1, 2018
75,478
25,000
478,855
579,333
8,974
588,307
Net earnings
-
-
93,216
93,216
-
93,216
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(1,638)
(1,638)
Realized hedge gains recognized in
fuel swaps
-
-
-
-
(9,736)
(9,736)
Hedge losses on interest rate forward
contract reclassified to net earnings
-
-
-
-
186
186
Balance as at December 31, 2018
75,478
25,000
572,071
672,549
(2,214)
670,335
Balance as at April 1, 2019
75,478
25,000
525,006
625,484
12,834
638,318
Net earnings
-
-
98,861
98,861
-
98,861
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
629
629
Realized hedge gains recognized in
fuel swaps
-
-
-
-
(5,575)
(5,575)
Hedge losses on interest rate forward
contract reclassified to net earnings
-
-
-
-
186
186
Balance as at December 31, 2019
75,478
25,000
623,867
724,345
8,074
732,419
