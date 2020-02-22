BC Ferries Releases Third Quarter Results

VICTORIA, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - BC Ferries released its third quarter results today for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

In the three months ended December 31, 2019, BC Ferries delivered over 44,000 sailings across the system. The company carried 4.8 million passengers and 2.0 million vehicles, an increase of 0.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively, compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Year-to-date, the company has carried 18.3 million passengers and 7.3 million vehicles, an increase of 0.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year.

The company reported a net loss of $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to a net loss of $3.7 million reported in the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, since April 1, 2019, net earnings were $98.9 million, $5.6 million higher than in the same period in the prior year. Due to the seasonality of ferry travel, net earnings in the first and second quarters are typically reduced by net losses in the last two quarters of the fiscal year when traffic is lower and routine vessel maintenance is scheduled.

Total revenue for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 increased by $3.2 million to $210.9 million as compared to the same quarter last year. Total revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $33.4 million to $786.7 million as compared to the same period last year. The increase in revenue is mainly a result of increased vehicle traffic, retail revenue and the provincial contribution for its portion of the fare initiatives.

Operating expenses increased by $7.4 million to $205.7 million as compared to the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, operating expenses increased by $27.4 million from $619.4 million to $646.8 million as compared to the same period the year prior. The increase in operating expenses is mainly due to higher labour costs and staffing level changes. These result partly from additional round trips from the service level adjustments as agreed to with the Province, the expanded service of the Central Coast seasonal route and increased service on the major routes to accommodate higher traffic volumes and improve the customer experience.

"Last fall, the British Columbia Ferries Commissioner authorized an average rate increase of 2.3 per cent annually that goes into effect April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2024," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President & CEO. "We believe that this regulatory decision, being lower than we expected, may make it more challenging to achieve our corporate objectives, which include replacing our aging fleet, upgrading technology, providing operational resiliency and delivering improved customer service."

Capital expenditures, net of funding from the New Building Canada Fund and FortisBC, in the three and nine months periods ended December 31, 2019 totalled $92.0 million and $147.7 million, respectively. Significant investments include the new Island Class vessels, the Skeena Queen and Spirit Class mid-life upgrades, and upgrading technology.

BC Ferries' full financial statements, including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis, are filed on SEDAR and will be available at www.sedar.com.

BC Ferries is one of the largest ferry operators in the world based on passengers transported annually and transportation infrastructure, and carried 22.3 million passengers and 8.9 million vehicles during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. BC Ferries provides frequent year-round ferry transportation services to the west coast of Canada on 25 routes, currently supported by 35 vessels and 47 terminals, and also manages other remote routes through contracts with independent operators.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements". These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding our growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities and industry performance and trends. They reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Some of the market conditions and factors that have been considered in formulating the assumptions upon which forward looking statements are based include traffic, the Canadian Dollar relative to the US Dollar, fuel costs, construction costs, the state of the local economy, fluctuating financial markets, demographics, tax changes, and the requirements of the Coastal Ferry Services Contract.

Forward looking statements in this release include statements with respect to: net earnings, fares, the number of sailings, traffic levels, vessel maintenance, Island Class vessels, Spirit Class and Skeena Queen mid-life upgrades, technology investments, and the impact of regulatory decisions. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. In evaluating these statements, prospective investors should specifically consider various factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: vendor non-performance; capital market access; interest rate, foreign currency, fuel price, and traffic volume fluctuations; the implementation of major capital projects; security, safety, and environmental incidents; confidential or sensitive information breaches; changes in laws; vessel repair facility limitations; economic regulatory environment changes; tax changes; and Aboriginal rights and title claims.

Actual results may differ materially from any forward looking statement. Although management believes that the forward looking statements contained in this release are based upon reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by applicable law.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In addition to providing measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we present certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These supplemental financial measures are provided to assist readers in determining our ability to generate cash from operations and improve the comparability of our results from one period to another. We believe these measures are useful in assessing operating performance of our ongoing business on an overall basis.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2020

Significant events during or subsequent to the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 include the following:

Vessels

On October 25, 2019 , contracts became effective with Damen Shipyard Group of the Netherlands for the construction of four new Island Class vessels expected to enter service during fiscal 2023. These four vessels are in addition to the two Island Class vessels that arrived in Canada on January 18, 2020 and are expected to enter service in fiscal 2021. The Island Class vessels will be outfitted with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and will each have a capacity of up to 450 passengers and approximately 47 vehicles. The total project budget for the four additional vessels, including financing and project management costs, is approximately $200 million .





Regulatory

On October 18, 2019 , the British Columbia Ferries Commissioner issued Order 19- 02B , approving a supplementary application to amend the approved major capital expenditure amount for the construction and introduction of one new Salish Class vessel and four new Island Class vessels. The initial Order 19-02 granted on January 7, 2019 , and Order 19- 02B are available on the Commissioner's website at www.bcferrycommission.com.





General

On October 15, 2019 , BC Ferries completed a private placement of $250 million of 30-year senior secured bonds. These bonds bear interest at a rate of 2.794 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually. The net proceeds of this new issue will be used, together with additional cash on hand, to provide for capital expenditures, general corporate purposes and to fund the series reserve account. These bonds were rated "A (high)" by DBRS and "AA-" by Standard & Poor's.





, BC Ferries eliminated fuel surcharges as a result of declining fuel prices. Surcharges of 1.5 per cent on average, on all routes with the exception of the Northern Routes, had been in place since . On February 19, 2020 , BC Ferries was named one of B.C.'s Top Employers for the fourth consecutive year. The award recognizes companies that offer exceptional workplaces for their employees by providing forward-thinking and progressive programs. BC Ferries works to create a positive environment for its employees who are focused on delivering great service to customers every day.

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)













December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

227,409 59,888 Restricted short-term investments

33,588 31,651 Other short-term investments

120,632 74,648 Trade and other receivables

25,743 23,246 Prepaid expenses

12,687 8,306 Inventories

31,766 30,870 Derivative assets

2,514 8,145



454,339 236,754 Non-current assets





Loan receivable

24,515 24,515 Property, plant and equipment

1,831,438 1,820,232 Intangible assets

101,097 101,029 Derivative assets

955 -



1,958,005 1,945,776 Total assets

2,412,344 2,182,530 Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

37,405 80,173 Interest payable on long-term debt

17,610 18,429 Contract liabilities

21,361 28,709 Current portion of long-term debt

25,374 57,183 Current portion of accrued employee future benefits

2,000 2,000 Current portion of lease liabilities

2,406 2,184 Provisions

67,637 62,778 Derivative liabilities

1 -



173,794 251,456 Non-current liabilities





Accrued employee future benefits

20,913 20,583 Long-term debt

1,434,547 1,222,860 Lease liabilities

39,317 39,797 Other liabilities

11,209 9,516 Derivative liabilities

145 -



1,506,131 1,292,756 Total liabilities

1,679,925 1,544,212 Equity





Share capital

75,478 75,478 Contributed surplus

25,000 25,000 Retained earnings

623,867 525,006 Total equity before reserves

724,345 625,484 Reserves

8,074 12,834 Total equity including reserves

732,419 638,318 Total liabilities and equity

2,412,344 2,182,530

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)













Three months ended December 31 Nine months ended December 31



2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue









Vehicle and passenger fares

134,699 134,020 513,691 505,634 Net retail

14,583 14,200 55,249 52,820 Fuel surcharges (rebates)

1,620 - 5,440 (4,584) Other income

2,754 2,297 9,323 8,537 Revenue from customers

153,656 150,517 583,703 562,407 Ferry service fees

49,457 49,554 179,445 167,934 Federal-Provincial Subsidy Agreement

7,835 7,626 23,505 22,878 Total revenue

210,948 207,697 786,653 753,219











Expenses









Operations

128,339 122,759 421,258 401,294 Maintenance

22,166 22,355 61,918 60,289 Administration

9,312 9,654 27,279 29,348 Depreciation and amortization

45,913 43,568 136,375 128,514 Total operating expenses

205,730 198,336 646,830 619,445 Operating profit

5,218 9,361 139,823 133,774











Net finance and other expenses









Finance expenses

16,056 14,713 46,377 44,953 Finance income

(2,520) (1,701) (5,201) (4,568) Net finance expense

13,536 13,012 41,176 40,385 (Gain) loss on disposal and revaluation of property,









plant and equipment and intangible assets

(8) 30 (214) 173 Net finance and other expenses

13,528 13,042 40,962 40,558











NET (LOSS) EARNINGS

(8,310) (3,681) 98,861 93,216











Other comprehensive income (loss)









Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently









to net earnings

4,645 (10,962) 755 (1,638) Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings

- - (126) - Total other comprehensive income (loss)

4,645 (10,962) 629 (1,638) Total comprehensive (loss) income

(3,665) (14,643) 99,490 91,578

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Nine months ended December 31

2019 2018 Operating activities



Net earnings 98,861 93,216 Items not affecting cash:



Net finance expense 41,176 40,385 Depreciation and amortization 136,375 128,514 (Gain) loss on disposal and revaluation of property, plant and equipment



and intangible assets (214) 173 Other non-cash changes to property, plant and equipment (686) 199 Changes in:



Accrued employee future benefits 204 (1,782) Derivative assets and liabilities recognized in net earnings 2 59 Provisions 4,859 3,351 Accrued financing costs 89 (47) Total non-cash items 181,805 170,852 Movements in operating working capital:



Trade and other receivables (2,497) (1,033) Prepaid expenses (4,381) (2,831) Inventories (896) 1,163 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (42,768) (4,314) Contract liabilities (7,348) (4,143) Change in non-cash working capital (57,890) (11,158) Change attributable to capital asset acquisitions 32,324 3,704 Change in non-cash operating working capital (25,566) (7,454) Cash generated from operating activities 255,100 256,614 Interest received 5,272 4,333 Interest paid (50,468) (51,110) Cash generated by operating activities 209,904 209,837

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Nine months ended December 31

2019 2018 Financing activities



Repayment of long-term debt (69,212) (24,211) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,650) (1,623) Proceeds from the issue of bonds 250,000 - Transactions costs related to bonds (1,587) - Cash from (used in) financing activities 177,551 (25,834)





Investing activities



Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 309 46 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (172,322) (168,516) Changes in debt service reserve (1,937) 435 Net (purchase of) proceeds from short-term investments (45,984) 23,761 Cash used in investing activities (219,934) (144,274)





Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 167,521 39,729 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 59,888 69,913 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 227,409 109,642

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

















Share

capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Total

equity

before

reserves Reserves Total

equity

including

reserves Balance as at April 1, 2018 75,478 25,000 478,855 579,333 8,974 588,307 Net earnings - - 93,216 93,216 - 93,216 Other comprehensive loss - - - - (1,638) (1,638) Realized hedge gains recognized in











fuel swaps - - - - (9,736) (9,736) Hedge losses on interest rate forward











contract reclassified to net earnings - - - - 186 186 Balance as at December 31, 2018 75,478 25,000 572,071 672,549 (2,214) 670,335 Balance as at April 1, 2019 75,478 25,000 525,006 625,484 12,834 638,318 Net earnings - - 98,861 98,861 - 98,861 Other comprehensive income - - - - 629 629 Realized hedge gains recognized in











fuel swaps - - - - (5,575) (5,575) Hedge losses on interest rate forward











contract reclassified to net earnings - - - - 186 186 Balance as at December 31, 2019 75,478 25,000 623,867 724,345 8,074 732,419

