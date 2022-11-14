|
14.11.2022 22:02:23
BC Natural Resource Forum returns in person for 20th anniversary in Prince George
Hosted by C3 Alliance Corporation, the BC Natural Resource Forum (BCNRF) is recognized as the largest natural resources Forum in Western Canada, bringing First Nations, Government, and the Natural Resource Sector together to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the natural resource sector.This year will mark the 20th Anniversary of BCNRF, and this year’s theme will focus on how British Columbia is contributing to an innovative, responsible, and respectful international natural resource sector.The Forum offers a positive, non-partisan arena to discuss and learn first-hand the latest news, trends, and opportunities within the resource sector in BC and across Canada.“We are excited to be returning to Prince George and the traditional territory of the Lheidli T’enneh for and in-person BCRNF,” Sarah Weber CEO, C3 Alliance Corporation said in a media statement.“The contribution it makes to the region’s economy is notable and reflects the important role that the natural resource sector plays in the provincial economy,” Weber said. “It does this through well-paying, family-supporting jobs as well as generating significant tax revenue that finances health care, education, and infrastructure improvements.”British Columbia is well positioned as a leader in responsible natural resource development and at the forefront for a transition to sustainable production, BNRNF said, adding that for resource extraction to become truly responsible and sustainable, it needs long term commitment, support, and leadership from all stakeholders inclusive of communities, companies, investors, and regulators.The 20th anniversary of the BC Natural Resource Forum will be held January 17 to 19. Registration is here.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Natural Resource Holdings Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Natural Resource Holdings Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- Schwache Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- DAX schließt über 14.300 Zählern -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete höher in die neue Woche. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Montagshandel schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte präsentierten sich uneinheitlich.