BCA Research Pioneers Independent Global Macro Research in the Republic of Korea

MONTREAL, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA Research, the world's leading provider of independent global macro research, today announces the launch of its weekly Global Investment Strategy and Global Asset Allocation in Korean to help guide institutional and high-net worth investors in the Republic of Korea (South Korea) through this challenging global macroeconomic environment and beyond. BCA Research is the first independent macro research firm to provide its services in Korean.

"As a result of our decade of experience in South Korea, we find that investors value independent research and are keen to gain an unfiltered view on the financial and investment market outlook," says Bashar AL-Rehany, BCA Research CEO. "Expanding two of our leading strategies to Korean increases accessibility to high quality global macro research among investors and bolsters our position as the global leader in independent investment research."

The Global Investment Strategy, BCA Research's flagship publication (published weekly) and The Global Asset Allocation Strategy (published monthly and quarterly) will be translated into Korean. The firm already has native language Korean speakers who can provide support to investors, and the addition of these publications is the next step in the localization of its services.

BCA Research's latest Global Investment Strategy provides insights on the current crisis, as social and economic disruption will continue to intensify until the spread of COVID-19 abates. Meanwhile, the latest Global Asset Allocation quarterly shares insights on how chief investment officers and asset allocation teams can optimally structure a global multi-asset portfolio in this volatile environment.

Peter Berezin, Chief Global Strategist at BCA Research, author of the Global Investment Strategy, notes: "One thing is certain in this crisis. Economic activity around the world faces its biggest contraction in modern times. Declines in second quarter GDP will be mind-numbingly bad in a wide range of countries. Our independent global macro approach helps clients shape their conviction as they navigate global markets."

Garry Evans, Chief Global Asset Allocation Strategist, author of the Global Asset Allocation, adds: "Risk assets have rallied since mid-March on the back of expectations of a peak in the COVID-19 pandemic, and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus. But there are many risks to this optimistic scenario: the pandemic could have further waves, and there will inevitably be second-round effects from the sudden stop in economic activity. This sort of highly uncertain environment is where portfolio construction comes in. We recommend that investors position their portfolios with optionality to remain robust in any likely outcome."

Mr. Berezin joined BCA Research in 2010, having previously served as a Senior Global Economist with Goldman Sachs. He also spent time in the research department of the International Monetary Fund. Mr. Evans joined BCA Research in 2015, having previously served as Managing Director and Global Head of Equity Strategy at HSBC.

About BCA Research

BCA Research is the leading independent provider of global investment research. Since 1949, BCA Research's mission has been to shape the level of conviction with which our clients make investment decisions, through the delivery of leading-edge analysis and forecasts of all the major asset classes and economies. The firm maintains a head office in Montreal, with local offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Sydney, Cape Town and São Paulo.

