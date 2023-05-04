|
04.05.2023 23:09:00
BCE announces election of Directors
MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Mirko Bibic
369,941,369
99.57 %
1,615,379
0.43 %
David F. Denison
364,645,134
98.14 %
6,909,636
1.86 %
Robert P. Dexter
369,628,887
99.48 %
1,924,970
0.52 %
Katherine Lee
368,606,578
99.21 %
2,950,195
0.79 %
Monique F. Leroux
367,207,758
98.83 %
4,348,966
1.17 %
Sheila A. Murray
369,350,083
99.41 %
2,205,848
0.59 %
Gordon M. Nixon
368,833,321
99.27 %
2,721,451
0.73 %
Louis P. Pagnutti
368,223,920
99.10 %
3,329,091
0.90 %
Calin Rovinescu
369,460,132
99.44 %
2,096,611
0.56 %
Karen Sheriff
368,554,935
99.19 %
2,991,092
0.81 %
Robert C. Simmonds
366,838,907
98.73 %
4,717,841
1.27 %
Jennifer Tory
369,630,420
99.48 %
1,925,242
0.52 %
Louis Vachon
366,267,828
98.58 %
5,287,839
1.42 %
Cornell Wright
367,312,824
98.86 %
4,240,785
1.14 %
Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.
About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
_______________________
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
1-888-482-0809
media@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-announces-election-of-directors-301816649.html
SOURCE BCE Inc.
