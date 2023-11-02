|
02.11.2023 12:05:00
BCE announces renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares
This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release.
MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (BCE) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted a notice filed by BCE of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of BCE's outstanding First Preferred Shares that are listed on the TSX (the "Preferred Shares"). The period of the NCIB will extend from November 9, 2023 to November 8, 2024, or an earlier date should BCE complete its purchases under the NCIB. BCE will pay the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition for any Preferred Shares purchased plus brokerage fees payable by BCE (except with respect to purchases made under an issuer bid exemption order, which will be at a discount to the prevailing market price), and all Preferred Shares acquired by BCE under the NCIB will be cancelled.
The actual number of Preferred Shares repurchased under the NCIB and the timing of such repurchases will be at BCE's discretion and shall be subject to the limitations set out in the TSX Company Manual.
The NCIB will be conducted through a combination of discretionary transactions and purchases under an automatic securities purchase plan through the facilities of the TSX as well as alternative trading systems in Canada, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted by securities regulatory authorities, including pre-arranged crosses, exempt offers, private agreements under an issuer bid exemption order issued by securities regulatory authorities and block purchases of Preferred Shares. Purchases made under an issuer bid exemption order will be at a discount to the prevailing market price.
Under the NCIB, BCE is authorized to repurchase shares of each respective series of the Preferred Shares as follows:
Series
Ticker
Issued and
Public
Average Daily
Maximum Number of
Total(3)
Daily(4)
R
BCE.PR.R
7,894,800
7,894,800
5,406
789,480
1,351
S
BCE.PR.S
2,064,967
2,064,967
1,499
206,496
1,000
T
BCE.PR.T
5,354,833
5,354,833
4,556
535,483
1,139
Y
BCE.PR.Y
6,667,052
6,667,052
4,878
666,705
1,219
Z
BCE.PR.Z
2,785,698
2,785,698
1,827
278,569
1,000
AA
BCE.PR.A
11,604,661
11,604,661
9,332
1,160,466
2,333
AB
BCE.PR.B
7,055,639
7,055,639
5,602
705,563
1,400
AC
BCE.PR.C
6,505,774
6,505,774
5,029
650,577
1,257
AD
BCE.PR.D
12,671,126
12,671,126
11,791
1,267,112
2,947
AE
BCE.PR.E
6,097,913
6,097,913
5,653
609,791
1,413
AF
BCE.PR.F
9,145,387
9,145,387
5,502
914,538
1,375
AG
BCE.PR.G
8,636,930
8,636,930
4,969
863,693
1,242
AH
BCE.PR.H
4,878,370
4,878,370
2,998
487,837
1,000
AI
BCE.PR.I
9,362,540
9,362,540
4,724
936,254
1,181
AJ
BCE.PR.J
4,279,960
4,279,960
1,509
427,996
1,000
AK
BCE.PR.K
22,455,312
22,455,312
15,074
2,245,531
3,768
AL
BCE.PR.L
1,761,188
1,761,188
795
176,118
1,000
AM
BCE.PR.M
10,253,978
10,253,978
6,779
1,025,397
1,694
AN
BCE.PR.N
1,042,322
1,042,322
741
104,232
1,000
AQ
BCE.PR.Q
8,410,414
8,410,414
8,561
841,041
2,140
(1)
As of October 31, 2023.
(2)
For the 6 months ended October 31, 2023.
(3)
Represents approximately 10% of the public float in respect of each series of Preferred Shares.
(4)
Represents the maximum number of shares of each series of Preferred Shares that may be purchased over the TSX (or alternative trading systems in Canada, if eligible) during the course of one trading day. This amount is equal to the greater of (i) 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX, and (ii) 1,000 shares. This limitation does not apply to purchases made pursuant to block purchase exemptions.
BCE is making this NCIB because it believes that, from time to time, the Preferred Shares may trade in price ranges that do not fully reflect their value. BCE believes that, in such circumstances, the repurchase of its Preferred Shares represents an appropriate use of its available funds.
As of October 31, 2023, under its current normal course issuer bid that commenced on November 9, 2022 and will expire on November 8, 2023, and for which the company received approval from the TSX, BCE purchased, through the facilities of the TSX and alternative eligible trading systems, Preferred Shares as follows:
Series
Ticker
Maximum Number
Number of Shares
Weighted Average Price
R
BCE.PR.R
799,890
104,100
$14.76
S
BCE.PR.S
212,826
63,300
$18.05
T
BCE.PR.T
587,013
515,300
$17.85
Y
BCE.PR.Y
807,929
353,200
$17.76
Z
BCE.PR.Z
191,850
191,850
$19.11
AA
BCE.PR.A
1,230,766
703,000
$16.83
AB
BCE.PR.B
768,873
633,100
$17.95
AC
BCE.PR.C
1,002,799
238,500
$16.61
AD
BCE.PR.D
996,320
575,800
$17.90
AE
BCE.PR.E
651,291
415,800
$18.22
AF
BCE.PR.F
948,148
336,100
$16.04
AG
BCE.PR.G
897,953
342,600
$15.15
AH
BCE.PR.H
501,757
139,200
$18.08
AI
BCE.PR.I
953,504
172,500
$15.12
AJ
BCE.PR.J
446,496
185,000
$18.22
AK
BCE.PR.K
2,319,031
735,000
$14.22
AL
BCE.PR.L
179,938
38,200
$16.25
AM
BCE.PR.M
1,043,997
186,000
$14.71
AN
BCE.PR.N
105,472
12,400
$17.16
AQ
BCE.PR.Q
920,000
789,586
$20.50
BCE will enter into an automatic securities purchase plan ("ASPP") with a designated broker in relation to the NCIB on or about the commencement date of the NCIB. The ASPP will allow for the purchase of Preferred Shares, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when BCE ordinarily would not be active in the market due to applicable regulatory restrictions or self-imposed trading black-out periods. Outside of these periods, the Preferred Shares will be repurchased by BCE at its discretion under the NCIB.Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to potential future purchases by BCE of its Preferred Shares pursuant to the NCIB and ASPP. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that BCE will repurchase all or any of the numbers of Preferred Shares referred to in this news release under the NCIB. In particular, the purchase by BCE of its Preferred Shares pursuant to the NCIB will depend, among other, on the prevailing market price from time to time of the Preferred Shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the potential future purchases of Preferred Shares by BCE pursuant to the NCIB and ASPP referred to above. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE's 2022 Annual MD&A dated March 2, 2023, BCE's 2023 First Quarter MD&A dated May 3, 2023, BCE's 2023 Second Quarter MD&A dated August 2, 2023, BCE's 2023 Third Quarter MD&A dated November 1, 2023 and BCE's news release dated November 2, 2023 announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, filed by BCE with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedarplus.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
media@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
richard.bengian@bell.ca
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-announces-renewal-of-normal-course-issuer-bid-for-preferred-shares-301975052.html
SOURCE BCE Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BCE IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: BCE gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: BCE zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.23
|Ausblick: BCE zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: BCE veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: BCE öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: BCE informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.23
|Ausblick: BCE informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: BCE präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)