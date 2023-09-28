28.09.2023 13:00:00

BCE Q3 2023 results to be announced November 2

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its third-quarter 2023 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-844-933-2401 or 647-724-5455. A replay will be available until midnight on November 30, 2023 by dialing 1-844-933-2401 or 647-724-5455 and entering passcode 9522322#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE Q3-2023 conference call.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

