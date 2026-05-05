BlackRock Aktie
WKN DE: A40PW4 / ISIN: US09290D1019
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06.05.2026 00:06:38
BCGM Wealth Initiates $4.17 Million Position in BlackRock Defense ETF
On May 5, 2026, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC disclosed a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF), acquiring 127,580 shares in a trade estimated at $4.17 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated May 5, 2026, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC opened a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF, buying 127,580 shares. The transaction is estimated at $4.17 million, based on the average share price for the first quarter of 2026. This addition brought the stake's quarter-end value to $4.17 million, reflecting the direct impact of the purchase and price changes through March 31, 2026.BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF offers investors a vehicle for accessing a curated basket of defense and industrial companies. The fund's strategy leverages active management to identify opportunities and manage risk within these sectors. This approach aims to deliver differentiated exposure compared to passive benchmarks, appealing to investors seeking specialized sector allocation and dynamic portfolio oversight.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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