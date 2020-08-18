BCT-The Community's Bank Welcomes Patrick Flickinger to Lead Leesburg Banking Office

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently announced the appointment of Patrick Flickinger to the position of Branch Manager, serving their banking office in Leesburg, Virginia, at 446 Madison Trade Plaza. In addition to leading initiatives for customer experiences and acquisitions, Mr. Flickinger will manage the branch staff.

Mr. Flickinger brings over 23 years of banking experience to his Leesburg post. Most recently he served as Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager with BB&T (formerly Susquehanna Bank). Prior to that, he served as Assistant Vice President, Senior Branch Manager with M&T Bank (formerly Allfirst/First National Bank of Maryland). Additionally, Mr. Flickinger served as CFO for Noel's Fire Protection in Williamsport, Maryland.

"Patrick is a great addition to the BCT family," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "His experience and commitment to community fit perfectly with our core values and strategic focus in Leesburg and Loudoun County. He will be our ambassador of 'neighbor helping neighbor' throughout the market."

Mr. Flickinger is excited to bring his passion for community service to Loudoun County community organizations. He is a past Board member of the Mental Health Authority of Washington County, Maryland. Additionally, he served as a Board member of the United Way of Washington County, Maryland, and the Community Free Clinic of Washington County, Maryland. He also served as a Certified Medical Technician for ARC of Washington County, Maryland. Mr. Flickinger is a graduate of Leadership Washington County.

When away from the office, Mr. Flickinger enjoys many activities including repurposing and refinishing old furniture, spending time outdoors kayaking and hiking, and visiting small towns in the region. He also enjoys spending time with his three adult children.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $607 million in assets as of June 30, 2020, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and one loan production office. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc. and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bctthe-communitys-bank-welcomes-patrick-flickinger-to-lead-leesburg-banking-office-301114404.html

SOURCE BCT - The Community's Bank