BCUC Invites Public Participation on FortisBC Energy Inc.'s Coastal Transmission System Integrity Management Capabilities Project Application

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - On March 11, 2021, by Order G-74-21, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) established a public proceeding process to review FortisBC Energy Inc.'s (FEI) application for its Coastal Transmission System (CTS) Transmission Integrity Management Capabilities (TIMC) Project (CTS TIMC Project) (Application). The purpose of the project is to enable FEI to detect cracking threats on 11 of its CTS pipelines.

The CTS TIMC Project includes the following:

Required pipeline alterations including the replacement of heavy wall segments and alterations to related facilities to ready 11 susceptible CTS pipelines for electromagnetic acoustic transducer in-line inspection; and





The installation of a pressure regulating station (PRS) on a single segment of one of the pipelines.

The BCUC is conducting an open and transparent public proceeding to review FEI's Application. The proceeding includes an opportunity for public comment and participation through the methods outlined below.

Request Intervener Status: Persons who are directly or sufficiently affected by the BCUC's decision or have relevant information or expertise, and who wish to actively participate in the proceeding, can request intervener status by Thursday, April 29, 2021 ;





Persons who are directly or sufficiently affected by the BCUC's decision or have relevant information or expertise, and who wish to actively participate in the proceeding, can request intervener status by ; Submit a Letter of Comment: Members of the public can submit letters of comment to contribute views, opinions, and impact or potential impact, with respect to a matter before the BCUC, to the public record;





Members of the public can submit letters of comment to contribute views, opinions, and impact or potential impact, with respect to a matter before the BCUC, to the public record; Register as an Interested Party: Interested parties can register online to receive updates on the proceeding; and





Interested parties can register online to receive updates on the proceeding; and Actively Participate in the FEI Workshop: Registered interveners can contribute views, opinions, and ask questions, concerning the Application during a virtual workshop on Thursday, May 13, 2021 . Members of the public are invited to listen to the live broadcast.

More information about the proceeding can be found on the FEI Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) for the CTS TIMC Project proceeding webpage.

Background

On February 11, 2021, FEI filed its Application for a CPCN for the CTS TIMC Project with the BCUC. The purpose of the project is to enable FEI to detect cracking threats on its CTS pipelines. The Application consists of alterations to 11 CTS pipelines in the Lower Mainland area.

In its Application, FEI also requests approval to recover the balance of costs in the TIMC Development Cost deferral account associated with the development of the Application, estimated at $13.2 million.

The estimated total cost of the project in as-spent dollars is $137.8 million, which includes an allowance for funds used during construction.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent agency, established by the BC government, that is responsible for regulating energy utilities within the province, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipeline rates. The BCUC is also responsible for administering BC's Fuel Price Transparency Act.

The BCUC is governed by the Utilities Commission Act, which also lays out its role and responsibilities as a regulator. In addition, the BCUC has obligations under the Administrative Tribunals Act, Clean Energy Act, Hydro and Power Authority Act, Insurance Corporation Act, Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, and Fuel Price Transparency Act.

SOURCE British Columbia Utilities Commission