24.01.2023 22:15:00

BD Board Declares Dividend

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per common share, payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of record on March 10, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.64 per share.

(PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Compa)

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:         




Media:                 

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick   

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations 

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361             

201.847.5743        

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com   

francesca.demartino@bd.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-board-declares-dividend-301729465.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD) 224,15 -1,21% Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX kaum verändert -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Japans Börse schließt leicht im Plus - China-Märkte weiter in Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert zur Wochenmitte mit leicht negativer Tendenz. Der japanische Aktienmarkt war am Mittwoch von Gewinnen geprägt. Die chinesischen Märkte verweilten weiterhin in der Feiertagspause.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen