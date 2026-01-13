BD Invests $110 Mln To Expand Prefillable Syringe Production, To Add Around 120 New Jobs

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), a medical technology company, Tuesday announced that it is investing $110 million to expand its production of prefillable syringes with the expectation of accelerating biologic and GLP-1 drug delivery and supporting pharmaceutical reshoring in the U.S.

This investment will bring BD Neopak Glass Prefillable Syringe production to Columbus, Nebraska, and is surmised to create around 120 new jobs.

The $100 million investment will support additional line upgrades and capacity improvements across the site and the $10 million investment will enhance cannula manufacturing capabilities at the same location.

This expansion underscores the company's commitment to building a more resilient and responsive pharmaceutical supply chain in the United States. By localizing production of the BD Neopak Glass Prefillable Syringe platform, BD is helping to ensure continuity, scalability, and speed to market for life-changing injectable therapies - especially as demand rises for biologics and combination products used to treat chronic and high-burden diseases, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, BD shares were trading at $203.67, up 0.47% on the New York Stock Exchange.