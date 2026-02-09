Becton, Dickinson Aktie

Becton, Dickinson für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 857675 / ISIN: US0758871091

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.02.2026 13:21:25

BD Q1 Profit, Revenues Beat Market; Revises FY26 Adj. EPS View Below Street; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) reported Monday higher profit in the first quarter with slightly higher revenues. Adjusted earnings and top line beat market estimates. Further, the firm revised fiscal 2026 earnings view below market estimate, and maintained revenue growth forecast.

In pre-market activity, the shares were trading 4.8 percent lower, at $200.00.

In the first quarter, net income climbed 26.1 percent to $382 million from last year's $303 million. Earnings per share grew 28.8 percent to $1.34 from $1.04 a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.91, ompared to $3.43 last year.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $2.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the period grew 1.6 percent to $5.25 billion from last year's $5.17 billion. The Street expected revenues of $5.15 billion for the quarter.

Revenues edged up 0.4 percent at constant exchange rates. New BD revenue increased 2.5 percent at constant ezchange rates.

The company said it expects to complete the combination of BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business with Waters Corp. as of Monday.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $12.35 to $12.65.

For fiscal 2026, the company previously projected adjusted earnings in a range of $14.75 to $15.05 per share. Analysts' expect earnings of $14.79 per share for the year.

The company continues to expect full-year revenue growth in low single-digit plus, and constant currency revenue growth in low single-digit.

The outlook is for for New BD which reflects the separation of its Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business. The separated business will be accounted for as discontinued operations.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD) 175,55 -1,24% Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- US-Börsen uneins erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street dürfte uneinheitlich starten. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen