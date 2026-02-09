Becton, Dickinson Aktie
WKN: 857675 / ISIN: US0758871091
|
09.02.2026 13:21:25
BD Q1 Profit, Revenues Beat Market; Revises FY26 Adj. EPS View Below Street; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) reported Monday higher profit in the first quarter with slightly higher revenues. Adjusted earnings and top line beat market estimates. Further, the firm revised fiscal 2026 earnings view below market estimate, and maintained revenue growth forecast.
In pre-market activity, the shares were trading 4.8 percent lower, at $200.00.
In the first quarter, net income climbed 26.1 percent to $382 million from last year's $303 million. Earnings per share grew 28.8 percent to $1.34 from $1.04 a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings per share were $2.91, ompared to $3.43 last year.
The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $2.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenues for the period grew 1.6 percent to $5.25 billion from last year's $5.17 billion. The Street expected revenues of $5.15 billion for the quarter.
Revenues edged up 0.4 percent at constant exchange rates. New BD revenue increased 2.5 percent at constant ezchange rates.
The company said it expects to complete the combination of BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business with Waters Corp. as of Monday.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $12.35 to $12.65.
For fiscal 2026, the company previously projected adjusted earnings in a range of $14.75 to $15.05 per share. Analysts' expect earnings of $14.79 per share for the year.
The company continues to expect full-year revenue growth in low single-digit plus, and constant currency revenue growth in low single-digit.
The outlook is for for New BD which reflects the separation of its Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business. The separated business will be accounted for as discontinued operations.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
