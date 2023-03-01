+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
BD to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

The live webcast of BD's presentation can be accessed from the BD investor relations website, investors.bd.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:




Media:                                             

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick                                 

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations                           

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361                                     

201.847.5743        

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com                     

francesca.demartino@bd.com    

 

 

 

