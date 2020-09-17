BDSwiss Receives World Finance Award for Best Trading Conditions for Second Consecutive Year

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services group BDSwiss Group was granted the Best Trading Conditions 2020 Award by acclaimed finance magazine and awarding body World Finance for a second consecutive year. This award, the latest the company has received, recognises BDSwiss's globally trusted market presence and its dedication to exceeding client expectations.

Constantly striving to offer traders a superior trading environment, BDSwiss has taken a number of steps in 2020 to maintain the highest standard of trading services provided to clients across the globe. Having invested in a robust Enterprise Risk Management model, BDSwiss also managed to rise above recent industry challenges, without compromising its product delivery or trading conditions.

In his latest feature in World Finance, BDSwiss Group CEO Alexander Oelfke writes about how BDSwiss used its risk governance strategy to effectively navigate crises on several fronts in 2020. Faced with a global pandemic, and having to swiftly transition to a work-from-home environment while also dealing with a massive influx in trading volumes, BDSwiss has managed to showcase its operational resilience and remain on a path of sustainable growth this year. The company also had to make a number of important investment decisions including acquiring more servers to accommodate the sudden increase in trading volumes, hiring new talent to support client needs and working relentlessly to refine its products and platforms. Seeking to give clients even greater flexibility when it comes to their online investments, the company added over 900 Exchange Traded Funds to its list of instruments in early Q3.

As part of its global expansion efforts and its commitment to transparency and compliance, in 2020 BDSwiss also added a new regulatory license by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority under its newly-registered entity BDS Ltd. BDSwiss as a brand is already well-established in the EU market providing investment services under its CySEC license, while for markets including South-East Asia, Africa and the Middle East the broker operated under its FSC license.

