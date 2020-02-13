(BE) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Bloom Energy; Company Required to Restate Three Years of Financial Statements

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Bloom Energy Corporation ("Bloom Energy") (NYSE: BE) for violations of federal securities laws.

On February 12, 2020, Bloom announced it would restate more than three years of financial statements due to miscalculations. The company said that the change would have a material effect on five quarters of results, from the second quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019. In total, it is expected to decrease all revenue collected from the beginning of 2016 through the third quarter of 2019.

Following this news, shares of Bloom shares were down over 21% in after-market trading on February 12, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Bloom shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

