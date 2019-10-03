Be Amazed By the Power of [Unlearn | Relearn] Through TEDxPetalingStreet 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th year of TEDxPetalingStreet conference, themed [Unlearn | Relearn], was introduced during the press conference at GMBB, Kuala Lumpur this morning. TEDxPetalingStreet is the first Chinese-spoken TEDx conference in Malaysia. Once again, the team assembles the elites from home and abroad to share their wonderful knowledge, allowing participants to gain enlightenment from them and learn together without end.

TEDxPetalingStreet 2019 – [Unlearn | Relearn] will be held on 5th October, 2019 at Dewan San Choon, Wisma MCA. The press conference was accompanied by a number of 2019 speakers, namely: co-founder and CEO of SmartPeep, Dr Lim Meng Hui; member of the APEC SME Business Forum, Neil Foo Seck Chyn; and leader of the Langur Project Penang (LPP), Jo Leen Yap; followed by a rap performance from SRP Project (Silk Road Pirates) members, MC Beeman and Wo Shi Jay. 18 local and international speakers from different industries will be sharing their inspiring ideas to the audience at this conference. The complete line up of speakers are (names not listed in order):

Sam Wong , Community pharmacist

Huang Chih -chun, Music director of U-Theatre Taiwan

Dr Lim Meng Hui , Co-founder and CEO of SmartPeep

Hoo Joo Chuan , Writer

Zoel Ng , Special officer (Youth Development) of the Office of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports

Neil Foo Seck Chyn, Member of the APEC SME Business Presidium Forum

Jo Leen Yap , Leader of the Langur Project Penang (LPP)

Nelson Ng Jia Jun , Founder of ProjectEd

Choong Zi En, Bicycle rider around Peninsular Malaysia

Allien Gan , Shanghai -based fashion stylist

Wu Ting An (T.A.Wu), Managing director of Spring Pool Glass and Founder of W Glass Project Taiwan

Fariz Hanapiah, Executive Creative Director of Motiofixo Visuals (Digital Mapping)

Anthony Meh , Dancer and choreographer

Low Tuck Chuan, Placemaking partner

Dr Lai Chee Kien , Registered architect and university professor in Singapore

Anna Chong , Indie singer-songwriter

Dua Space Dance Theatre

SRP Project (Silk road Pirates)

The impact of TEDxPetalingStreet annual conference is reflected not only via the interaction between speakers and the audience s during the event, but also in the number of spectators multiplying year by year -- from 280 viewers in 2013 to 1,500 viewers in 2018. This year, we look forward to achieving higher participating numbers as well as to continue generating new perspectives and the spirit of lifelong learning to Malaysian audience. Special thanks are highlighted to our venue sponsorship by GMBB, desserts by Yng Huey Cake Design, and beverage by COWA Coconut Water for their effort in making the press conference a successful event and PR Newswire as the Official News Distribution partner.

Activity information:

Venue: Dewan San Choon, Wisma MCA

Address: Level 2, Dewan San Choon Wisma MCA, 163 Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia

Date: 5th October 2019 (Saturday)

Time: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Ticketing: https://www.accupass.com/go/tedxpetalingstreet19

Original price: RM170

Angel sponsor: minimum RM1,700 to sponsor 10 local school and universities students, with 2 complimentary tickets for sponsors

*For more enquiries kindly email to info@tedxpetalingstreet.com

How to get there?

Public transportation:

LRT Kelana Jaya line, stop at AMPANG PARK station (KJ-9). Walking to Wisma MCA will take about 5 minutes (next to Intercontinental Kuala Lumpur).

Parking

Park at Wisma MCA's basement, Intercontinental Hotel or the open car park opposite Wisma MCA.

Reminder

Please be punctual as our program will start on time.

We greatly encourage you to take public transportation to the Venue.

Ticket price includes lunch, and morning and afternoon tea break during the event.

About TEDxPetalingStreet

TEDxPetalingStreet is the first Chinese spoken event in Malaysia; it was first established in 2013. This platform was organised by a group of volunteers who have affection towards their homeland - Malaysia. With the core value of creating an inspiring, influencing, creative and idea sharing platform, we gathered innovators, leaders, reformists, and idealists in Malaysia to share their visions to change for a better world. These visions are shared by those who believed that the art of storytelling is further refined if conveyed in native mother tongue. We encourage the speakers to share their ideas and concepts to narrate the positivity, passion and creative ideas that transformed the speaker's life, in order for their story to spread and touch the world. We believe, TEDxPetalingStreet could gather participants from various backgrounds and expertise to encourage and brainstorm together for better ideas and great thoughts for sharing and shaping the world.

