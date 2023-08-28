|
28.08.2023 12:15:00
Be Careful Chasing This Booming AI Stock
With Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) terrific earnings report and guidance last Wednesday, investors may be looking for other stocks that will benefit from the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure.One under-the-radar name is Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a provider of data center rack systems, power management, switchgear, and thermal heat control systems.Those services will see big demand in the age of AI, as leading-edge AI semiconductor systems require a huge amount of electricity and also generate excess heat. In fact, investors are so bullish on Vertiv, it even outperformed the Nvidia over the trailing 12 months, tripling in that time:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
