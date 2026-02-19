BE Semiconductor Industries Aktie

BE Semiconductor Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 898494 / ISIN: US0733201034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.02.2026 14:08:22

BE Semiconductor Stock Down On Weak Q4 Profit; Sees Sequentially Higher Revenues In Q1

(RTTNews) - Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (BESI.AS, BESIY) were losing around 6 percent in Amsterdam after the company reported Thursday lower profit in its fourth quarter, despite higher revenues and orders.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry anticipates that revenue will increase 5 percent-15 percent sequentially with gross margins ranging between 63 percent-65 percent.

Further, the company proposed dividend of 1.58 euros per share for fiscal year 2025.

In the fourth quarter, net income declined 27.8 percent to 42.8 million euros from last year's 59.3 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.54 euro, down 27 percent from 0.74 euro a year ago.

EBITDA, a key earnings metric, however, grew 14 percent to 66.1 million euros from prior year's 58.0 million euros.

Revenue grew 8.5 percent to 166.4 million euros from 153.4 million euros last year, primarily due to higher shipments for 2.5D AI-related computing and photonics applications.

Orders for the quarter increased 105.4 percent to 250.4 million euros from 121.9 million euros a year ago, mainly reflecting a broad-based increase in demand by Asian subcontractors for 2.5D datacenter applications, among others.

In Amsterdam, the shares were trading at 175.55 euros, down around 6.12 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (NY reg.)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (NY reg.)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (NY reg.) 177,00 -2,75% BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (NY reg.)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:22 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Freitag höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen