BE Semiconductor Stock Down On Weak Q4 Profit; Sees Sequentially Higher Revenues In Q1

(RTTNews) - Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (BESI.AS, BESIY) were losing around 6 percent in Amsterdam after the company reported Thursday lower profit in its fourth quarter, despite higher revenues and orders.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry anticipates that revenue will increase 5 percent-15 percent sequentially with gross margins ranging between 63 percent-65 percent.

Further, the company proposed dividend of 1.58 euros per share for fiscal year 2025.

In the fourth quarter, net income declined 27.8 percent to 42.8 million euros from last year's 59.3 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.54 euro, down 27 percent from 0.74 euro a year ago.

EBITDA, a key earnings metric, however, grew 14 percent to 66.1 million euros from prior year's 58.0 million euros.

Revenue grew 8.5 percent to 166.4 million euros from 153.4 million euros last year, primarily due to higher shipments for 2.5D AI-related computing and photonics applications.

Orders for the quarter increased 105.4 percent to 250.4 million euros from 121.9 million euros a year ago, mainly reflecting a broad-based increase in demand by Asian subcontractors for 2.5D datacenter applications, among others.

In Amsterdam, the shares were trading at 175.55 euros, down around 6.12 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.