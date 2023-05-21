Be the Breadwinner: 6 Steps to Securing Your Financial Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're a woman who's the main earner in your family, you're in good company. In about 16% of opposite-sex marriages, the wife was the sole or primary breadwinner as of 2022, according to the Pew Research Center. That's up from just 5% in 1972. And as the number of single adults in America rises, people of all genders are increasingly faced with bearing sole responsibility for all of the household finances.Whether you're single or coupled, being the main source of income can also carry a lot of pressure. Here are six things to do to secure your financial future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading