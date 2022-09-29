BEACON ANNOUNCES ROBERT POTTER AS CFO

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse veteran appointed to position the company for its next growth phase

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Platform , the premier cloud-native platform for financial market innovation, has appointed Robert Potter as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Potter has over thirteen years of experience in finance and joins Beacon Platform having recently served as Head of Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) for financial market intelligence company AlphaSense. Potter's experience also includes leading FP&A for Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Tudor Investments.

"Beacon was built by a team with decades of experience at some of the world's largest and most successful financial institutions. I'm delighted to bring my experience to the company," said Robert (Rob) Potter. "Joining Beacon at this stage of its development is exciting and I look forward to expanding the company's healthy financial foundation as we scale in several dimensions."

Potter becomes Beacon's CFO at a time when the company is growing in multiple dimensions, including operations, engineering, and sales. Having raised over $142 million, Beacon has established itself as the leading platform for financial market innovation, risk management, and dynamic data modeling, with clients that include leading hedge funds such as PIMCO, large and innovative asset managers including Blackstone, and global energy giants such as Shell.

"Market volatility and uncertainty are contributing to increasing demand for our platform across multiple markets and geographies," said Kirat Singh, Beacon's co-founder Chief Executive Officer. "Rob has experience right across our markets and brings valuable experience managing financial health and reporting, as well as positioning Beacon for its next corporate phase."

Beacon Platform empowers all types of financial firms to collaboratively build interactive and sophisticated applications that enhance financial analysis and modeling. By streamlining the development and deployment process, Beacon's customers can rapidly experiment with new solutions and business models and reduce their time to market. Beacon provides a powerful set of cross-asset trading, risk tools, and analytics out of the box, with full access to source code that enables customers to quickly and easily build their own enhancements on top.

ABOUT BEACON PLATFORM

Beacon Platform moves financial markets into the future with secure and scalable quant technology, elastic cloud infrastructure, and front-office applications.The integrated development environment and a web application framework make developing applications faster and easier. Born from decades of collective experience developing trading and risk management systems for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs, Beacon Platform gives you the robustness and flexibility of these powerful tools. See how you can increase the return on research and development investments from Beacon's next-generation platform for enterprise-scale analytics, trading, risk management, and more at www.beacon.io.

Media Contact

Consort Partners for Beacon Platform

beacon@consortpartners.com

Related Links

https://www.beacon.io

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beacon-announces-robert-potter-as-cfo-301635919.html

SOURCE Beacon Platform, Inc.