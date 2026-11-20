(RTTNews) - Beacon Financial Corp. (BBT), the holding company of Beacon Bank, announced the appointment of Sumant Pustake as its Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. The company also appointed Peter Bakkala as its Chief Internal Audit Officer, effective November 30.

With about 20 years of banking experience, Pustake most recently served as Chief Digital & Data Officer at Beacon Bank. He would report to the Chief Executive Officer Sean Gray.

Bakkala would report directly to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and administratively to the Chief Executive Officer. His banking career spans 40 years, with his most recent role as the Chief Risk Officer at Needham Bank.

Commenting on Pustake's appointment, Gray said, "His appointment strengthens our leadership team as we focus on executing our strategic priorities, improving efficiency and positioning Beacon for long-term growth."

BBT shares closed Thursday on the NYSE at $30.10, down 10 cents or 0.33 percent.