Beacon Hill Pharma Arrives in Colorado Springs

BOSTON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Beacon Hill Pharma opened in Colorado Springs, joining Beacon Hill Technologies. With this addition, the Pharma division now operates in five Beacon Hill locations including Boston – North, Chicago, Chicago – Northwest, Raleigh-Durham, and now Colorado Springs.

Leading Beacon Hill Pharma is Division Director, Ryan Jacklin. Mr. Jacklin is responsible for leading and directing Beacon Hill Pharma's Colorado Springs CO office, as well as managing national and local accounts. He brings 13 years of solutions-based sales experience to the team within the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, Biotech, CRO, and Hospital/Academic segments. Prior to joining Beacon Hill Pharma, Mr. Jacklin led a sales and recruiting team with a national staffing firm and has consistently been a top performer throughout his career. Mr. Jacklin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing with an emphasis in Sales from Northern Illinois University.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to open our newest Beacon Hill Pharma office in Colorado Springs," said Mr. Jacklin. "My team will be focused on partnering with Biotech, Pharmaceutical, Gene Therapy, Diagnostic and Medical Device companies across the West Coast and Colorado. As these companies continue to grow at an impressive rate, our team specializes and offers an additional way to procure talent in several skillsets critical towards drug development, regulatory affairs, safety, clinical operations, and quality."

"We are thrilled to announce the official launch of Beacon Hill Pharma in Colorado Springs," noted Ryan Pirnat, Managing Director of Beacon Hill's Pharma Division. "We already have a strong presence on the West Coast and look forward to Ryan and his team expanding our offerings in the region."

Beacon Hill Pharma, Beacon Hill's Life Sciences specialty division, partners with Gene Therapy, Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Diagnostics, Clinical Research Outsourcing, and other corporations delivering the most qualified Life Sciences resourcing solutions in the market today.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beacon-hill-pharma-arrives-in-colorado-springs-300881067.html

SOURCE Beacon Hill Staffing Group