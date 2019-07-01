Beacon Hill Staffing Group Named to Largest Direct Hire Firms Globally List

BOSTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts has named Beacon Hill Staffing Group to its list of "Largest Direct Hire Firms Globally."

Beacon Hill is one of 20 firms recognized on the list, compiled using global direct hire staffing revenues generated in 2018. Ranking #17 with direct hire revenue of $43 million, Beacon Hill was one of 10 firms headquartered in the United States to make the list. Beacon Hill's year-over-year revenue change of 50.7% outpaced all those named to the list, exceeding the median growth rate of 19%.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the largest firms in the world," said Andrew Wang, CEO. "It is rewarding for all of us to be recognized on the global stage."

According to SIA, the direct hire market "was worth $28.1 billion in 2018, accounting for 6.3% of the global staffing market." Sales in the United States accounted for approximately 42% of this revenue, with SIA estimating China to be the second-leading nation at 16%. The publication estimates the global direct hire market to have grown by 6% between 2018 and 2017.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.

