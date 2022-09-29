BEACON PLATFORM ELEVATES ALLA LIBERMAN TO COO

Finance and investment veteran brings C-suite experience to Beacon's expanded leadership team

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Platform , the premier cloud-native platform for financial market innovation, has promoted Alla Liberman to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Liberman's elevation to COO builds on her success as Beacon's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations. Liberman has over 20 years experience driving business growth as a leader across the hedge fund and investment banking industries, with companies that include JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Canada, Brevan Howard, Citadel, and Point72 Asset Management.

"I'm delighted to be taking on this role at such an important time in the company's evolution," said Alla Liberman, Beacon's new COO. "Over the past year we have refined the company's product strategies and increased the scalability of key operations. I have been impressed by the response from customers and employees, and look forward to continuing our efforts and expanding our capabilities on a global scale."

As COO, Liberman will continue to drive Beacon's strategy across all business units and also lead Legal, Compliance, IT, and People teams. Her leadership and deep understanding of financial markets will help these teams scale to meet the needs of a rapidly growing business.

"We welcome the expansion of Alla's role in Beacon's executive committee and I look forward to continuing to work side-by-side with her as we build world class operations to support our world class technology," said Kirat Singh, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beacon. "Alla has brought tremendous experience and energy to the company over her existing tenure; we're delighted to acknowledge this with her new role spearheading our global success."

ABOUT BEACON PLATFORM

Beacon Platform moves financial markets into the future with secure and scalable quant technology, elastic cloud infrastructure, and front-office applications. The integrated development environment and a web application framework make developing applications faster and easier. Born from decades of collective experience developing trading and risk management systems for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs, Beacon Platform gives you the robustness and flexibility of these powerful tools. See how you can increase the return on research and development investments from Beacon's next-generation platform for enterprise-scale analytics, trading, risk management, and more at www.beacon.io.

