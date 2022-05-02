Beacon Pointe Sprouts Two New Offices in Spring 2022

Duncan Financial of Carlsbad, CA & Goldstein Financial Group of Indianapolis, IN select partner in Beacon Pointe Advisors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") announces its two latest partnerships with Duncan Financial based in Carlsbad, CA, and Goldstein Group located in Indianapolis, Indiana, further expanding Beacon Pointe's presence in Southern California and the Midwest regions.

The team at Duncan Financial has $300+M in assets under management and is led by Charles Duncan, CFP®, AIF®, ChFC® who will become a Partner and Managing Director at Beacon Pointe. The Carlsbad office serves as a midpoint between Beacon Pointe's platform headquarters in Newport Beach, CA, and its existing San Diego office, providing clients throughout the Southern California region a plethora of support and service offerings.

"The main thing that stood out to us was that in every meeting with Beacon Pointe, they always began each conversation with how aligning with Beacon Pointe would benefit our clients," shares Charles Duncan, President of Duncan Financial. "We felt right away that there was a culture fit, but that paired along with a strong emphasis on client benefit and satisfaction is what really sealed the deal for us. We look forward to the additional back-office support, allowing us to refocus our attention on our clients and their needs."

Charles (Charlie) Duncan, CFP®, AIF®, ChFC® has over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. He received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of San Diego (USD) and holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) designations. As the father of a son who has autism, Charlie serves on the Board of Directors of Beacons, Inc., a nonprofit that provides vocational, recreational and social services to young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. He is actively involved with a number of other charities including the HALO Foundation (Helping Autism Through Learning Outreach). Charlie also serves on the USD Sports Banquet Committee, helping raise tens of thousands of dollars each year to benefit scholarship programs for underprivileged scholar athletes.

Joining Charlie in the transition to Beacon Pointe are four additional team members, including his brother Paul Duncan who joins as a Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor, and Jeffrey Mantoani, Inez Conger and Jennifer Mintle. Paul, Jeffrey and Inez have been members of Charlie's team for over a decade.

Pivoting to the Midwest, Goldstein Group Financial Advisors, LLC, with over $250 Million in assets under management, marks Beacon Pointe's second partnership in the Midwest in the past three months. This follows the acquisition of Next Generation Wealth Management in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the end of 2021.

Helen Goldstein, sole founder and President of Goldstein Group, will be joining Beacon Pointe as a Managing Director and Partner. Helen shared, "What stood out to me with Beacon Pointe was the depth of their services and platform support that will enable us to expand what we can offer our clients. We at Goldstein Group very much look forward to what this partnership will mean for our clients and our team."

Helen Goldstein, CFP® has over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, beginning her career in commercial lending and moving into money management before founding her own company. She graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in Economics and Finance and holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) designation. As a member of the prestigious Stanley K. Lacy Leadership Program early in her career, Helen was introduced to numerous community organizations and charities with whom she served in many capacities as a committee member, board member and President. As a volunteer consultant, Helen helped to establish and grow numerous community Endowment Funds and revised and revamped financial models for these organizations. In doing this work she fulfills a personal goal of helping better the lives of people through the creation of sustainable financial models for these important community agencies. Professionally, Helen is the founding member of the Indiana Women's Presidents Organization and has been involved in the National Association of Women's Business Owners (NAWBO) and the Financial Planning Association. She has served on the Board of her synagogue, was President of the Jewish Community Center of Indianapolis and has raised funds totaling in the millions for the JCC the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, among other organizations. Helen will become an active member of Beacon Pointe's Women's Advisory Institute.

Helen brings with her two additional professional staff members, Stephanie Ashley and Kelly Sather, in the transition to Beacon Pointe.

"We plan to remain very active in the Midwest region of the country," comments Beacon Pointe President, Matt Cooper. "Now with new roots firmly planted in Milwaukee and Indiana, we're excited to continue expansion across the Midwest marketplace amongst other very attractive marketplaces like San Diego and beyond."

"We could not be more thrilled to have Charlie and Helen joining the Beacon Pointe family," shares Beacon Pointe Chief Executive Officer, Shannon Eusey. "The two of them have built phenomenal practices focused wholeheartedly on going above and beyond for their clients – they will fit very well into the Beacon Pointe family."

With the addition of Duncan Financial and Goldstein Group, Beacon Pointe now has 37 office locations spanning across 17 states and approximately $26 billion in assets under advisement.

The Duncan transaction closed on March 30th and the Goldstein transaction closed on April 29th. Financial terms of the partnerships were not disclosed.

Shannon Eusey and Matt Cooper of Beacon Pointe, Helen Goldstein of Goldstein Group and Charlie Duncan of Duncan Financial are available for interviews upon request.

