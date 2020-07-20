Beacon Targeted Therapies Releases Its Latest Clinical Trials and Drug Database Solution - Beacon Oncolytic Viruses

LONDON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Targeted Therapies (www.beacon-intelligence.com) are leaders in tailored clinical trial and drug development database products that provide accurate, in-depth, and real-time information on drug development landscapes for targeted therapies.

We are pleased to announce that our latest database solution is now available. Beacon Oncolytic Viruses will provide drug developers with the capability to track and monitor the market size, competition, technological and scientific innovations for this emerging targeted therapy.

This modular solution weaves together all publicly known sources of data of genetically modified or naturally occurring virus-based therapies (including viral-vaccines) and pulls them together in one source. Our manual curation of the detail on oncolytic virus trials and assets allows you to extract the following data points instantaneously:

Virus Type and Family

Genome Types

Genes deleted & Transgenes

Pathway or signaling alternation

Envelope modifications or promoter related modifications

Routes of administration

Diseases

Biomarkers

Line of Therapy

Beacon Oncolytic Viruses allows you to cut through the noise to focus on the literature and insights that will help you to provide the evidence required to make decisions regarding your drug development programs confidently.

Our sources cover (but are not limited to):

Clinical Trials Registries

Scientific Journals and Publications

Company Reports and Presentations

Press Releases

Conference Reports and Abstracts

Government and Regulatory Organizations

Newspapers and other media

Patents

"The oncolytic virus space is seeing a resurgence in investment and activity owing to strong rationale for combining with checkpoint inhibitors, along with technological advancements such as the insertion of anti-cancer genes into the OV. As such, we are delighted to bring a tool to this space that will help accelerate the pace of development by greatly reducing time spent on desktop research and effective benchmarking." - Curtis Dingley – Commercial Director, Beacon Targeted Therapies.

For more information the Beacon Oncolytic Viruses database solution, please visit: https://beacon-intelligence.com/gene-therapy

About Beacon Targeted Therapies:

Beacon Targeted therapies is a Hanson Wade Ltd company – a world leader in conference and data products in high growth industries. Beacon Targeted Therapies is a clinical trial and pipeline database solution, designed in partnership with pharmaceutical professionals, tracking targeted therapies to provide accurate, in-depth, and real-time information in the rapidly evolving landscape of drug development.

