Beam Global EV ARC™ Systems Continue to Provide Essential Power during Hurricane Helene

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced its EV ARC™ systems in the south eastern United States continued to operate during Hurricane Helene. For example, EV ARC™ systems at the Bay Pines Florida Veterans Affairs Health Care in Big Bend, an area located in the direct path of Hurricane Helene, remained operational, sending data and continuing to provide a vital source of emergency power throughout the storm even while submerged in eight feet of storm surge.

Hurricane Helene made a historic landfall in Big Bend, Florida as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state. The Category 4 hurricane brought up to eight-foot storm surges and 140 mph winds, leaving nearly one million Florida residents without power.

Designed to endure extreme weather conditions, Beam Global EV ARC™ charging infrastructure is independently rated to withstand winds of up to 165 mph and can operate effectively in up to 9.5 feet of flooding. These systems come equipped with an optional Emergency Power Panel, which offers 120v and 240v outlets for use by first responders and authorized personnel when utility power is not available. EV ARC™ systems are designated by the federal General Services Administration (GSA) as disaster preparedness response and recovery products due to energy security and resiliency capabilities during grid outages and natural or man-made disasters.

"Hurricane Helene tested our EV ARC product like never before, and it did not disappoint,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. "Even when the systems were buffeted by hurricane winds and submerged in eight feet of water with waves crashing over them, these vital infrastructure products continued to operate. Our customers were able to log in remotely and verify that the systems remained online throughout the storm, providing essential power. Beam Global’s products are becoming more and more relevant as global electricity demand increases and the job of providing it the traditional way becomes more challenging because of natural disasters and capacity constraints.”

Beam Global EV ARC™ products have faced extreme storm conditions before. During last year’s Hurricane Idalia, EV ARC™ systems in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas continued to provide vital EV charging and emergency power in areas suffering from prolonged grid outages. Beam Global’s government and commercial customers were able to continue to charge their EVs and access the emergency power panels to provide services to the broader community. It can often take days or weeks for utility power to be restored to affected areas. Beam Global’s products provide vital electrical energy during those periods whether they were there and survived the disaster or are delivered and rapidly deployed as a recovery asset post-event.

The frequency and severity of climate disasters in the U.S. continues to significantly increase, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reporting a rise in billion-dollar weather and climate disasters from an average of 5.8 events per year in the 1980s to over 22 events annually in recent years. This trend underscores the urgent need for resilient, off-grid infrastructure solutions like EV ARC™ systems that can withstand extreme conditions and support communities during crises.

