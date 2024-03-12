Beam Global Receives First European Order for EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV Charging Systems

UK Ministry of Defence to Deploy EV ARC™ Systems on Cyprus

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that Beam Global has received its first order from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) for ten EV ARC™ sustainable electric vehicle charging systems and one ARC Mobility™ trailer to be deployed at British Sovereign Bases on Cyprus through Project EVOLVE—Rapidly Deployable and Transportable Electric Vehicle Charging Solution per the requirement set out by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Spark Technology Innovation Marketplace Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) Agreement (RM6094). The US$1 million order was placed through CCS which is the main purchasing vehicle for UK government entities and supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.



"Meeting the myriad challenges posed by climate change requires close collaboration between international allies. This fantastic project shows the strength and benefit of the UK and U.S. industry partnership,” said Brigadier Tom Harper – the British Strategic Command attaché to the U.S. "Beam Global’s patented solar-powered EV ARC will provide not only clean energy for British military electric vehicles in Cyprus, but the product is multi-utility and will be trialled to provide green energy and power key defence equipment in remote locations and overseas areas.”

The patented Beam EV ARC™ system is a solar-powered, off-grid charging solution that is rapidly deployed with no construction, no electrical work and no utility connection. Well-suited for military and commercial deployments, hundreds of systems have been deployed across U.S. locations for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and several other U.S. federal agencies. Each EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to up to six Level 2 EV chargers capable of charging up to six electric vehicles simultaneously. The EV ARC™ fits in a standard parking space, is transportable and includes an Emergency Power Panel that can provide vital electricity for military equipment and personnel.

"We closed the acquisition that created Beam Europe in Q4 of 2023, and in Q1 of 2024 have been named a supplier to the UK government and have already received our first million Dollar order from the British military. These EV ARC systems are the first to be deployed from the Beam Europe factory,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. "It took us five years to get our first million dollar order in the U.S. It’s taken five months to do the same thing in Europe. We are proud to add the UK Ministry of Defence to our list of military customers and we are delighted to kick off our European business with such a notable first order. The European automotive market is larger than China or the U.S. and is ideally suited for the deployment of Beam Global’s current and future suite of sustainable EV charging products.”

HM Government of the United Kingdom has committed that government owned cars and vans be zero emissions by 2027 and that 80% of all new cars sold in the UK in 2030 are zero emissions moving to 100% by 2035. According to Whichcar.com, Europe has approximately 405 million cars compared to approximately 290 million in the U.S. and 319 million in China based on CEIC data. In June of 2022, the European Parliament backed the European Commission’s proposal of zero emissions from new cars and vans by 2035. The European Union (EU) has committed to reaching net-zero emissions from energy infrastructure by 2050.

