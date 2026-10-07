Beam Global Registered Shs Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QDBZ / ISIN: US07373B1098

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07.10.2026 15:44:21

Beam Global To Acquire Drone Tech Firm ScoutDI For Approx. $24 Mln

(RTTNews) - Beam Global (BEEM), an energy, transportation and infrastructure technologies provider, on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ScoutDI, a drone technology company, expanding its portfolio into drone systems and AI-enabled software for industrial and defense applications.

The acquisition is valued at approximately $24 million, which will be paid through a combination of cash and Beam common stock. Additional earn-out payments will be available to ScoutDI sellers based on 2026 and 2027 revenue performance.

The transaction is expected to close in November 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

ScoutDI provides drone systems and proprietary AI-enhanced software designed for industrial environments, including hard-to-reach and confined spaces. Its customer base includes ExxonMobil, Chevron, Oceaneering and Ørsted, while its technology is deployed across 30 countries.

The acquisition would bring ScoutDI's drone systems and AI-enabled software into Beam Global's existing technology and manufacturing operations.

Following the deal, Beam plans to manufacture ScoutDI's drone systems at its U.S. and European facilities.

Going ahead, Beam said the acquisition is expected to expand its product offering and support its plans to build a vertically integrated drone business serving industrial and defense customers.

Nicolai Husteli will continue to head ScoutDI after the acquisition, while its major shareholders DNV, Equinor Ventures and Klaveness will receive shares in Beam.

In the early morning trading, the shares were down 2.50 cents or 2.25 percent at $1.0850 on the Nasdaq.

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