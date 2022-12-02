|
Beam Therapeutics : FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Cancer Study; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the clinical hold and cleared the Investigational New Drug or IND application for BEAM-201 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LL).
In Friday pre-market trade, BEAM was trading at $51.00 up $5.17 or 11.28%.
BEAM-201 is a potent and specific anti-CD7, multiplex-edited, allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell development candidate.
In late July, 2022, the company was informed from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the BEAM-201 Investigational New Drug application for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LL) had been placed on clinical hold.
