Beam Therapeutics Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Before taking the plunge into a pre-revenue gene-editing stock like Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), which is probably years away from making any money, it's important to pause for a beat to evaluate the arguments for and against an investment. The best time to invest in biotechs is well in advance of major milestones, which means right now is a good time to be thinking about whether to buy shares of Beam.If you're an optimist, it will be easy to find things that you agree with about the bull case -- and that's why you owe it to yourself to hear what the bears have to say. They might have thought of some things you didn't. So without further ado, let's look at these two arguments and then decide which is more persuasive. The bull thesis for Beam Therapeutics is that it has a good shot at reaching its medium-term catalysts , which would then enable it to raise more capital and hopefully commercialize its most promising candidates a bit further down the line. In concrete terms, with the resources it has, it should be able to reach the end of phase 1/2 clinical trials with its candidate for treating or curing sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta thalassemia, conclude phase 1 trials for its acute myeloid leukemia (AML) program, and initiate a pair of phase 1 trials for treating two hereditary diseases.